Tiger Dugout Club's Silent Auction 2026

Show your Neville pride in style with this one-of-a-kind “Tiger Spirit” package! Perfect for fans, students, or alumni, this bundle combines comfort, sparkle, and school spirit.









Vera Bradley Tote: A stylish, high-quality tote bag—perfect for school, travel, or game day.









Plush Tiger Blanket: Ultra-soft and cozy, great for chilly nights at the stadium or lounging at home.









Medium Sequin Tiger Sweatshirt: Eye-catching and full of spirit, featuring sparkling tiger details that make your Neville pride shine.









Neville Cap: A classic cap to complete your game day look.









Whether you’re cheering from the stands or relaxing at home, this spirited set keeps you both comfortable and fashionable. Go Tigers!