Tiger Dugout Club's Silent Auction 2026

Starting bid
Show your Neville pride in style with this one-of-a-kind “Tiger Spirit” package! Perfect for fans, students, or alumni, this bundle combines comfort, sparkle, and school spirit.
Vera Bradley Tote: A stylish, high-quality tote bag—perfect for school, travel, or game day.
Plush Tiger Blanket: Ultra-soft and cozy, great for chilly nights at the stadium or lounging at home.
Medium Sequin Tiger Sweatshirt: Eye-catching and full of spirit, featuring sparkling tiger details that make your Neville pride shine.
Neville Cap: A classic cap to complete your game day look.
Whether you’re cheering from the stands or relaxing at home, this spirited set keeps you both comfortable and fashionable. Go Tigers!
Starting bid
Bring the joy of spring and the sweetness of Easter into your home with this festive décor set—perfect for brightening up your space or giving as a thoughtful seasonal gift!
Double-Sided Bunny Pitcher Door Hanger: A charming, reversible door hanger that celebrates both Valentine’s Day and Easter—two holidays in one beautiful piece.
Two Shiny Decorative Eggs: Elegant table accents that add a touch of sparkle to your Easter dining or buffet table.
Sleeve of Easter Cups: Fun, festive cups to complete your spring celebration with family and friends.
This cheerful bundle is sure to make your home warm, welcoming, and full of seasonal spirit!
Starting bid
Hit the course in style and show your Neville pride with this ultimate golf lover’s bundle, complete with top-quality gear and spirited accessories.
Budweiser Golf Bag: A premium, logoed golf bag with plenty of storage and personality—perfect for your next round.
Neville Golf Towel: Keep your clubs clean and your pride on display with this custom Neville Tigers towel.
Two Neville Visors: Lightweight and comfortable, ideal for sunny days on the greens.
Michelob Golf T-Shirt (Size Large): A soft, moisture-wicking shirt for comfort and casual style on or off the course.
Whether you’re a dedicated golfer or a spirited supporter, this package is a hole-in-one for any Neville fan!
Starting bid
Get ready for the perfect game day or weekend hangout with this fun-filled bundle packed with local favorites and Tiger spirit!
Bud Light Ice Chest: Keep your drinks perfectly chilled with this durable, stylish cooler—ideal for tailgates, picnics, or backyard gatherings.
$100 Gift Certificate to Tonore’s: Enjoy Monroe’s finest selection of beverages, mixers, and gourmet treats with this generous gift card.
Two Free Meals at Newk’s: Grab a delicious lunch or dinner at Newk’s with free meal vouchers—great for an easy night out.
Sleeve of Neville Cups: Complete your gathering with festive, reusable cups that show off your Tiger pride.
Perfect for any Neville supporter or local foodie, this package mixes refreshment, flavor, and school spirit in one cool combo!
Starting bid
Glow up from head to toe with this chic beauty and self-care bundle, perfect for a well-deserved pamper day.
Tiger Glow & Glam Package
- Tiger Art: A stylish piece of tiger-themed artwork to bring Neville flair to your home or salon space.
- Amika Hair Products: Salon-favorite Amika essentials to keep your hair healthy, shiny, and full of life.
- Luxe Salon Hat: A trendy hat from Luxe Salon, ideal for off-duty days with on-point style.
- Scalp Mask Treatment: Nourish and refresh your scalp with a luxurious treatment that promotes hair health.
- $50 to Katie Stephens’ Salon: Enjoy professional salon services with this gift toward your next cut, color, or style.
- Dermaplane Facial Gift Certificate: Reveal smoother, glowing skin with a professional dermaplane facial.
- $50 to Inject Beauty: Put this toward your choice of aesthetic services for a polished, confident look.
This package is perfect for the Neville supporter who wants to look and feel their best—on game day and every day.
Starting bid
Tiger fans can wrap themselves in style and spirit with this fun, game-day-ready bundle.
Tiger Chic Spirit Set
- Large Silk Tiger Top: Flowy, flattering, and bold, this silky tiger-print top is perfect for showing off your Neville pride in style.
- Tiger Blanket: Cozy, soft blanket featuring tiger flair—ideal for cool nights at the ballpark or on the couch.
- Clear Stadium Purse: Stadium-approved clear bag with plenty of room for your essentials while keeping your look polished and practical.
- Tiger Art: A spirited piece of tiger-themed artwork to bring a touch of Neville to your home or office.
- Tiger Bracelet: A fun accessory that adds just the right amount of sparkle and school spirit to any outfit.
Perfect for the ultimate Neville fan, this set keeps you spirited from the stands to the sofa.
Starting bid
Turn heads at your next gathering with this elegant, tiger-spirited entertaining bundle that mixes style, sparkle, and hometown pride.
Golden Tiger Entertaining Set
- Gold Purse: A chic metallic purse that adds a touch of glam to any outfit, from game day to date night.
- Muffin Tin Dip with Tray: A fun and functional serving set, perfect for crowd-pleasing dips, appetizers, or snacks.
- Stephanie Hay Handmade Bowl: A beautiful artisan bowl that brings handcrafted charm to your table or kitchen counter.
- Julie Vos Bracelet & Earrings: Stunning, classic jewelry pieces that add refined shine to any look.
- “I Smell a Tiger Win” Candle: Set the mood with this spirited candle, perfect to light before the big game or any cozy evening in.
This package is ideal for the Neville supporter who loves to entertain in style while showing off a little Tiger flair.
Starting bid
Grace and tradition meet in this beautiful, faith-filled artwork.
Grace Episcopal Nativity Painting by Shirley Coker
This stunning original painting by Shirley Coker captures the peaceful beauty of the Nativity as seen at Grace Episcopal, blending rich color and reverent detail into a timeless work of art.
Perfect for display during the Christmas season or year-round, this piece offers a meaningful reminder of the true spirit of Christmas and would be a cherished addition to any home, chapel, or office.
Starting bid
Tiger fans on the go will love this stylish, ready-to-gift bundle.
Tiger On-the-Go Essentials
- Matte Hulken Bag: A roomy, durable, and foldable carry-all that’s perfect for errands, travel, ballgames, or hauling gear in effortless style.
- Tiger Art: A spirited tiger-themed art piece to bring a pop of Neville pride to your home, office, or dorm.
- Tiger Coasters: Fun, functional coasters that protect your surfaces while showing off your Tiger spirit.
This package is perfect for the busy Neville supporter who wants practicality with a side of school pride.
Starting bid
Dylan Kruse Autographed LSU Helmet
Take home a piece of Tiger history with this LSU helmet personally autographed by standout player Dylan Kruse, making it a must-have for any serious LSU fan or memorabilia collector.
This display-worthy keepsake is perfect for a game room, office, or trophy shelf and is sure to spark conversation among Tiger faithful for years to come.
Starting bid
Gear up in classic black-and-gold with this spirited Neville fan bundle.
Everyday Neville Spirit Pack
Stock up on the essentials every Tiger fan needs with a selection of Neville shirts, a cool Neville visor, and a set of reusable Neville cups perfect for games, tailgates, and everyday use.
This easy, high-impact package is ideal for students, parents, and alumni who want to show off their Neville pride all year long.
Starting bid
Let the good times roll at home with this festive, New Orleans–inspired bundle.
Mardi Gras Magic at Home
Celebrate Carnival in style with a colorful Mardi Gras door hanger and two coordinating tea towels that bring instant party vibes to your kitchen or front door.
Enjoy a delicious Castor & Chicory king cake, beautifully served in a handmade Stephanie Hay bowl, and finish the experience with luxurious hand soap from NOLA for that perfect New Orleans touch.
Starting bid
Stay cozy and spirited with this head-to-toe Tiger-themed bundle, perfect for any Neville fan.
Cozy Tiger Den Package
Wrap up in style with a comfy tiger cardigan and soft tiger blanket, then add a pop of school spirit to your space with tiger art and a coordinating tiger bowl.
Tiger coasters and tiger towels complete the look, making this package ideal for curling up at home, hosting game-day guests, or gifting to your favorite Tiger supporter.
Starting bid
Tigers and tailgates meet luxury and comfort in this gorgeous, one-of-a-kind bundle.
Saturday Night in Tiger Country
Snuggle up under a handmade LSU quilt by Betty Dollar, a true heirloom piece that showcases Tiger spirit with craftsmanship and care. Enjoy a bottle of Hahn Chardonnay, perfectly packed in a versatile Scout bag, and slip into silky pajamas with a matching hair tie for the ultimate cozy night in. A stylish match strike holder adds the finishing touch, ready to light your favorite candle and complete the atmosphere for a perfect Baton Rouge–inspired evening. Finish your evening with a Castor & Chicory King Cake!
Starting bid
Framed 2023 CWS National Champions LSU Memorabilia
Celebrate LSU’s dominant 2023 College World Series run with this framed National Champions memorabilia, honoring the Tigers’ 7th baseball national title.
This display-ready piece is perfect for a game room, office, or Tiger den and is a must-have keepsake for any devoted LSU fan.
Also includes a Tiger necklace made by Nikki Hajj Haynes and $150 gift certificate to Randy Smith Jewelers.
Starting bid
Cruise in style around town and show off your Tiger pride with this practical, high-value package.
Tiger Tune-Up & Tailgate Pack
Enjoy two generous $125 gift cards to Campus Automotive/Brad Hart, perfect for tires, maintenance, or repairs to keep your ride running smoothly. Pair that with a $100 gift certificate to Tonore’s for your favorite beverages and tailgate essentials. Round it out with classic Neville gear—shirts, hats, and cups—so you’re decked out in black and gold for every game, road trip, or neighborhood drive.
This all-in-one bundle is ideal for any Neville family who loves a well-running car, a well-stocked cooler, and plenty of school spirit.
Starting bid
Glow & Go Beauty Bundle
Refresh, refine, and relax with this luxe self-care package that combines high-end aesthetic treatments, hair care, and a little wine night indulgence.
Perfect for the busy Neville supporter who’s ready for a head-to-toe refresh.
Starting bid
Monroe Mahjong Night for Four
Gather three friends and learn one of the most fun and social games around with a private mahjong lesson package from Amy Taylor of Monroe Mahjong.
This experience includes a stylish mahjong mat plus 2.5 hours of instruction for up to four people, giving your group plenty of time to learn the basics, play together, and enjoy a brain-boosting, laughter-filled evening.
Starting bid
Vintage Christmas Ornament Wreath
Deck your halls with nostalgic charm using this handmade Christmas wreath adorned with vintage-style ornaments that sparkle with old-fashioned holiday magic.
Perfect for a front door, mantle, or entryway, this wreath brings warmth, color, and a touch of timeless Christmas nostalgia to any home.
Starting bid
Evotech Wireless Alarm System
Protect your home or office with this easy-to-use wireless alarm system from Evotech, designed for quick installation and everyday peace of mind.
This package includes a central keypad for arming and disarming the system, 1 motion sensor to monitor movement in a key area, and 3 window/door contacts to secure your main entry points—all working together to provide a solid first line of defense without complicated wiring.
Starting bid
Beginner Tap for Two with Amelia Littleton
Grab a friend and tap into something new with a Beginner Tap Class for two, held on Fridays from 8:30–9:20 a.m. for four Fridays of your choice. Taught by Amelia Littleton, this fun, low-pressure series introduces basic tap steps and rhythm while giving you a great workout, better balance, and a joyful start to your day.
Starting bid
Pearson Brothers Baseball Fan Package
Knock it out of the park with a baseball-themed door hanger plus autographed photos of the Pearson brothers from West Monroe, hometown standouts with deep roots in northeast Louisiana baseball. This unique combo is perfect for displaying in a game room, office, or kid’s room and is a home-run keepsake for any local baseball fan.
Starting bid
HerringStone’s VIP Girls’ Night Out
Host the ultimate shopping experience with a VIP Shopping Party for you and 15 of your closest friends at HerringStone’s in Monroe, a beloved north Louisiana boutique known for trendy women’s fashion. Your private event includes 15% off purchases for all guests, head-to-toe styling from the HerringStone’s team, plus wine and refreshments to keep the party fun and relaxed—and a $50 gift card for you to kick-start your haul.
It’s the perfect excuse to grab your girls, refresh your wardrobe, and support a favorite local boutique.
Starting bid
Palette & Pamper Beauty Duo
Enjoy the perfect blend of style and self-care with this Monroe-local package. Use your $100 gift card to Palette House, a curated boutique for home and wardrobe, to pick out chic decor, clothing, or gifts that fit your personal style. Then refresh your look with 15 units of Botox from Spa Terra, a Monroe spa offering professional aesthetic treatments in a relaxing setting.
It’s an ideal package for someone ready to update both their space and their face.
Starting bid
Sparkle & Spirit Tiger Set
Shine on game day with a fun sequin tiger shirt that shows off your Tiger pride in style. Pair it with bold tiger art for your home or office and a sleeve of Neville styrofoam cups that are perfect for tailgates, ballgames, or parties.
This spirited bundle is an easy, crowd-pleasing package for any Neville fan who loves a little shimmer with their school spirit.
Starting bid
Cigar Aficionado’s Corner
Elevate your cigar game with this classic set featuring a quality humidor to keep your collection perfectly preserved, 24 Nub Cameroon 460 cigars known for their rich flavor and slow, cool burn, and a stylish Acid Cigars ashtray to complete your smoking setup.
Perfect for the cigar lover’s study, patio, or man cave, this package is a ready-made indulgence for relaxed evenings, special celebrations, or hosting fellow aficionados.
Starting bid
Junior/Senior VIP Gameday Pack
Claim the best seats in the house with two stadium rockers, a Heat Hog portable heater, and a cozy North Face poncho to keep you warm on those chilly Friday nights. Add a Neville stadium blanket, portable phone charger, and Neville stadium cups, and you’ve got everything a busy junior or senior needs to stay comfortable, connected, and full of Tiger spirit all season long.
Starting bid
Tarver Braddock Foundation Spirit Pack
Show your support for the Tarver Braddock Foundation with this heartfelt merch bundle that’s perfect for everyday use and gifting. This package includes a bucket hat and sweatshirt for cozy, casual style, plus huggies, bracelets, keychains, and wine holders that keep Tarver’s legacy close at hand and spark conversation wherever you go.
It’s a meaningful way to wrap yourself—and your friends—in comfort, community, and a cause that matters.
Starting bid
Tiger Threads & Travel Luxe Set
Step out in style with a silky tiger shirt that shows off your Neville spirit with a chic, polished look. Use the $50 gift certificate to Fabulous Fabric to pick out gorgeous textiles for your next project, then pamper yourself on the go with Barr-Co. travel body products, perfect for tossing in a tote, suitcase, or gym bag.
Starting bid
Relax, Refuel & Refresh Package
Unwind with a 60-minute massage with Candi Brooks, the perfect full-body reset to ease tension, boost circulation, and lower stress after a long week. Take a night off from cooking with a Family Meal from Chicken Salad Chick, a generous spread designed to feed the whole crew with their signature chicken salad and sides. Round it out with 3 heads of H2Greaux lettuce, hydroponically grown in Ouachita Parish, for crisp, clean, locally grown greens to enjoy at home.
Starting bid
Mounted Staghorn Fern by James McCready
Bring a bit of living art into your home with this large staghorn fern mounted on wood by James McCready, a striking piece that blends sculpture and greenery. Staghorn ferns are epiphytic plants that naturally grow on trees, so displaying one on a wooden mount beautifully mimics its natural habitat and creates a dramatic, wall-hung focal point for any room, porch, or office.
Starting bid
“Vessel” Fire Bowl by Kelly Moore
Create instant ambiance with the “Vessel” fire bowl by Kelly Moore, a handcrafted piece that blends art and function in a sculptural tabletop flame. Designed to be filled with alcohol fuel and lit, this striking bowl brings warm, flickering light and a modern, conversation-starting focal point to any porch, patio, or indoor gathering space.
Starting bid
Freshmen have you ready for gameday with this awesome package including stadium chairs, cooler, Rayban sunglasses and other fabulous Tiger merch!
Starting bid
Ignite your game-day space with this striking Bud Light neon sign featuring a bold purple-and-gold tiger head, proudly donated by Marsala Beverage. Perfect for a home bar, man cave, tailgate room, or office, this eye-catching piece brings the feel of a stadium concourse right to your wall. With its vibrant LED glow and “Enjoy Responsibly 21+” branding, it’s both a conversation starter and a statement of team spirit. Bid high to take home this unique display and show your support for our event and sponsors.
Starting bid
Tiger Necklace by Nikki Hajj Haynes
Show your spirit in style with this handcrafted tiger necklace created by local artisan Nikki Hajj Haynes. Featuring a bold tiger motif and thoughtful design details, this unique piece is perfect for game days, school events, or adding a touch of Tiger pride to any outfit.
Wear it yourself or gift it to your favorite fan—either way, this necklace is a special way to support both local creativity and your team.
Starting bid
Reserve your spot and skip the parking hassle on game day with a dedicated space at Embanato for all Neville home games. Only 4 reserved parking spaces are available, each clearly marked and located in a convenient area near the field so you can arrive knowing your spot is waiting for you. Your purchase covers every regular-season home game and is assigned to your name, making it easy for gate and lot attendants to direct you. All proceeds from reserved parking support the Tiger Dugout Club and help enhance Neville Baseball through improved facilities, equipment, and player resources. Questions about purchasing, call Allison Jarrell (318) 366-7477.
Starting bid
Bolster Pillows by Functional Designs
Donated by Heather Grant
Add a touch of comfort and style to your home with this set of two beautifully crafted bolster pillows from Functional Designs by Heather Grant. Expertly designed with attention to detail, these pillows blend function and elegance—perfect for accenting a sofa, bed, or cozy reading nook.
Heather Grant’s work is known for quality craftsmanship and timeless design, making this pair a wonderful addition to any décor.
Bring home these one-of-a-kind pieces and enjoy the perfect mix of comfort, beauty, and local artistry!
Starting bid
Wellness Package from Shell Chiropractic
Includes Exam, X-Rays, 5 Office Visits, and 10 Decompression Table Sessions
Invest in your health and well-being with this comprehensive wellness package from Shell Chiropractic. This certificate entitles you to a full chiropractic exam, x-rays, five office visits, and ten decompression table sessions designed to relieve tension, improve mobility, and promote overall spinal health.
Whether you’re managing chronic back pain or simply want to feel your best, Dr. Shell and the team provide expert, compassionate care tailored to your needs.
Relax, realign, and rejuvenate with this generous gift from Shell Chiropractic!
Starting bid
Kaybaby’s Bloody Mary Party Pack is everything you need to kick your next get-together up a notch, Louisiana-style. This festive package features Kaybaby’s signature Bloody Mary mix, known for its perfect consistency, just-right spice, and bold Cajun flavor that pairs beautifully with your favorite vodka and all the classic garnishes. Ideal for tailgates, brunches, or holiday parties, this party pack lets you serve crowd-pleasing Bloody Marys with ease—just add spirits, ice, and friends
Starting bid
Podnuh’s Tailgate for 10 and Big Curt’s BBQ sauce and salsa make the ultimate game day feast for your crew. Enjoy slow-smoked Louisiana barbecue from Podnuh’s—known for tender brisket, pulled pork, ribs, and homestyle sides—perfectly packaged to feed ten hungry fans at your next tailgate or watch party. Round out the spread with Big Curt’s award-winning barbecue sauce and bold, small-batch salsa, crafted from family recipes for rich, crowd-pleasing flavor.
Fire up the fandom, bring your appetite, and let this all-in-one tailgate package handle the rest!
Starting bid
6 Months of Mosquito-Free Living from Mosquito Authority
Enjoy your yard again with six months of professional mosquito control service from Mosquito Authority. This package provides regular treatments designed to break the mosquito life cycle, targeting habitats, larvae, and adult mosquitoes so you can relax outside without constant bites and buzzing.
Their proven, science-based process includes inspecting your property, treating problem areas, and returning on a recurring schedule to keep mosquitoes away, all backed by a satisfaction guarantee.
Take back your outdoor spaces and give your family a season of comfort and peace of mind!
Starting bid
Three rejuvenating laser treatments from Dr. Patrick McGee, valued at $1050, offer a powerful boost to your appearance with no injections and minimal downtime. This package includes three sessions of your choice of EyeLase (for tightening and smoothing the delicate skin around the eyes) or LipLase (for plumping, defining, and softening lines around the lips).
These gentle, non-surgical laser treatments are designed to stimulate collagen, improve texture, and refresh your natural look over a series of visits.
Upgrade your self-care and enjoy a more youthful, confident you with this premium aesthetic package from Dr. McGee.
Starting bid
Brighten your smile at home with Opalescence Teeth Whitening Trays from Dr. Patrick McGee. These professional-grade, custom-fit trays are designed to gently lift stains and lighten tooth color several shades over a series of easy at-home applications.
The whitening gel is formulated to help protect enamel while reducing sensitivity, making it a comfortable option for patients who want noticeable results without in-office chair time.
Refresh your smile and boost your confidence with this convenient, dentist-supervised whitening system from Dr. McGee.
Starting bid
Cozy up in style with a Softies jacket (Size Small) from Haven. This ultra-soft layer is designed for everyday comfort, featuring Softies’ famously plush, lounge-worthy fabric that feels as comforting as your favorite blanket while still looking polished enough for errands or travel.
Perfect for cool evenings, weekend relaxation, or curling up on the couch, this jacket will quickly become a wardrobe favorite.
Treat yourself to luxurious comfort with this chic and versatile Softies piece from Haven and Tiger necklace by Nikki Hajj Haynes.
Starting bid
Neville Tiger Spirit Pack with Trapp’s Gift Card
Show your Neville Tiger pride with this fun bundle of Tiger gear and merchandise, perfect for students, alumni, and fans of all ages. Stock up on spirit items to wear on game day, display at home or the office, and cheer on the Tigers in style.
This package also includes a $50 Trapp’s gift card, giving you a delicious night out to celebrate a big win, grab dinner with friends, or enjoy a family meal.
Support your team, rep the Tigers, and savor a great local meal with this all-in-one Neville fan package.
Starting bid
Parterre Garden & Home Basket – Monroe, LA
Bring beauty and calm to your home and garden with this thoughtfully curated basket from Parterre in Monroe, Louisiana. This lovely package includes a stylish cooler for outdoor gatherings, durable garden gloves for all your planting and pruning, and a houseplant care kit to keep your indoor greenery thriving.
To add a touch of warmth and ambiance, it also features a fragrant fire starter and a beautifully scented candle—perfect for cozy evenings, patio nights, or quiet time at home.
Treat yourself or a loved one to this elegant blend of practical garden essentials and luxurious home comforts from Parterre.
Starting bid
Bayou Party & King Cake Celebration Package
Kick off the season with a festive bundle built for fun, food, and a little luxury close to home. Enjoy a set of Yeti shot glasses for icy-cold sips, a delicious Castor and Chicory King Cake to share, a Tailgators gift card for your next casual meal, and a whole pie from Not Just Pie for dessert-lovers at the table.
Freshen things up with three crisp heads of lettuce from H2Greaux, perfect for salads or weeknight dinners, and top it all off with a $100 credit to Bayou Desiard Country Club for a special outing, drinks, or dining with a view.
From king cake and comfort food to country club time, this package delivers a true taste of North Louisiana good times.
Starting bid
Enjoy fitness and fun for the whole family with a 6-month family membership to Monroe Athletic Club, plus two group pickleball lessons. This membership gives your household access to a wide range of amenities and activities—perfect for staying active, healthy, and connected.
Learn one of the fastest-growing sports in the country with two group pickleball lessons, ideal for beginners or casual players who want to improve their game together.
From the gym to the courts, this package is a great way to move more, play more, and spend quality time as a family.
Starting bid
Elevate your watch party with this Super Bowl Patriots Party Pack from The Paper Market, perfect for hosting a fun, football-filled night at home. Packed with team-themed partyware and festive accessories, this bundle helps you deck out your space in Patriots colors and spirit—from plates and napkins to banners, cups, and more.
Whether you’re serving wings, dips, or game-day snacks, this set makes it easy to create a coordinated, spirited spread your guests will love.
Cheer on the big game in style and let this all-in-one party pack handle the décor so you can focus on the fun.
Starting bid
Tailgate-Ready Tiger Fan Pack
Gear up for game day with this over-the-top tailgate bundle, built for serious fans and relaxed weekends alike. Enjoy a versatile Samuel Adams cooler chair for portable seating and chilled drinks, a powerful Turtlebox Ranger speaker to keep the music going, and a YETI Hopper M20 backpack cooler to haul ice-cold beverages wherever the party goes.
Show your spirit with a Tiger tumbler, coordinating cups, napkins, and coasters, all ready to dress up your drink station. Top it all off with an assortment of snacks and beer so you’re fully stocked and ready to host—from kickoff to the final whistle.
Grab this all-in-one party pack and you’ll have everything you need to sit back, chill out, and cheer on your team in style.
