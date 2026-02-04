Tiger Pajama Movie Night - Feb 25th

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About this event
Please change the quantity to reflect the total number of children attending the movie night.
Cambie la cantidad para reflejar el número total de niños que asistirán a la noche de película.
Please change the quantity to reflect the total number of snack packs you would like.
Cambie la cantidad para reflejar el número total de paquetes de refrigerios que desea.
If you would like to provide additional support to our spring musical, please do so in increments of $5!
Si desea brindar apoyo adicional a nuestro musical de primavera, ¡hágalo en incrementos de $5!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!