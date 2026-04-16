Tiger Rugby Foundation
Tiger Rugby Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Tiger Rugby Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Tiger Rugby Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5679 Arialo Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70820, USA

Signed All Blacks Jersey item
Signed All Blacks Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Signed by Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito

Fishing trip with Francis Mayer
$500

Starting bid

2-Day Inshore/Offshore Fishing Trip for 3 Anglers in Dularge, LA


Boat, Tackle, Rods, Lodging and Meals provided in trip.


Anglers must obtain Louisiana required saltwater fishing licenses at own expense.


Schedule on a mutually agreeable date between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2027.


Donated by Francis Mayer

Rent-a-Rugger(Full Pack)
$200

Starting bid

(max 8 hours) Do you need helping cleaning, moving, gardening, or something that you can't do alone. Rent-a-rugger is here. 8 men who are at your service for the day. Location: New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette

Rent-a-Rugger 4 person
$100

Starting bid

(max 6 hours) Much like the 8 man, the 4 person option is for all your daily household chores. Location: New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette

LSU rugby ball#1
$25

Starting bid

LSU Rugby Ball#2
$25

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!