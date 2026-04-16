Tiger Rugby Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Signed by Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito
Starting bid
2-Day Inshore/Offshore Fishing Trip for 3 Anglers in Dularge, LA
Boat, Tackle, Rods, Lodging and Meals provided in trip.
Anglers must obtain Louisiana required saltwater fishing licenses at own expense.
Schedule on a mutually agreeable date between July 1, 2026 and June 30, 2027.
Donated by Francis Mayer
Starting bid
(max 8 hours) Do you need helping cleaning, moving, gardening, or something that you can't do alone. Rent-a-rugger is here. 8 men who are at your service for the day. Location: New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette
Starting bid
(max 6 hours) Much like the 8 man, the 4 person option is for all your daily household chores. Location: New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette
Starting bid
Starting bid
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