Union City Basketball Booster Club

Offered by

Union City Basketball Booster Club

About this shop

Tiger Swag

Swish T-Shirt - Heather Black item
Swish T-Shirt - Heather Black
$25

Bella + Canvas Unisex Heather CVC T-Shirt

  • Fabric: 52% Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester
  • Fit: unisex sizing, side-seamed
  • Durability: Shoulder taping & pre-shrunk fabric for consistent sizing
  • Soft & Stylish: Combines comfort with a premium look
Swish Youth T-Shirt - Black item
Swish Youth T-Shirt - Black
$25

Gildan Softstyle® Youth T-Shirt

  • 4.5 oz., 100% ring-spun cotton (varies by color blend)
  • Taped neck & shoulders for added durability
  • Rib collar with a modern classic fit
  • Lightweight yet durable for active kids
  • True-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage
Swish Crew - Black item
Swish Crew - Black
$30

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend® Fleece Crew

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for strength and long-lasting wear
  • Comfort: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a soft feel and reduced pilling
  • Fit & Finish: 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband with spandex for stretch and recovery
  • Style Detail: Set-in sleeves for a classic look
Swish Hoodie - Black item
Swish Hoodie - Black
$35

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend (Heather Sport colors: 60% polyester / 40% cotton)
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for reliable wear
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smooth surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood with matching drawcord
  • Utility: Spacious front pouch pocket for convenience
Swish Youth Hoodie - Black item
Swish Youth Hoodie - Black
$35

Gildan Youth Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for long-lasting wear
  • Safety: No drawcord for youth sizing
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smoother surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood for warmth and structure
  • Utility: Front pouch pocket for convenience and style
Tigers Net T-Shirt - Heather Blue item
Tigers Net T-Shirt - Heather Blue
$25

Bella + Canvas Unisex Heather CVC T-Shirt

  • Fabric: 52% Airlume combed & ring-spun cotton, 48% polyester
  • Fit: unisex sizing, side-seamed
  • Durability: Shoulder taping & pre-shrunk fabric for consistent sizing
  • Soft & Stylish: Combines comfort with a premium look
Tigers Net Youth T-Shirt - Light Blue item
Tigers Net Youth T-Shirt - Light Blue
$25

Gildan Softstyle® Youth T-Shirt

  • 4.5 oz., 100% ring-spun cotton (varies by color blend)
  • Taped neck & shoulders for added durability
  • Rib collar with a modern classic fit
  • Lightweight yet durable for active kids
  • True-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage
Tigers Net Crew - Ash item
Tigers Net Crew - Ash item
Tigers Net Crew - Ash
$30

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend® Fleece Crew

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for strength and long-lasting wear
  • Comfort: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a soft feel and reduced pilling
  • Fit & Finish: 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband with spandex for stretch and recovery
  • Style Detail: Set-in sleeves for a classic look
Tigers Net Hoodie - Ash item
Tigers Net Hoodie - Ash item
Tigers Net Hoodie - Ash
$35

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend (Heather Sport colors: 60% polyester / 40% cotton)
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for reliable wear
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smooth surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood with matching drawcord
  • Utility: Spacious front pouch pocket for convenience
Tigers Net Youth Hoodie - Sport Gray item
Tigers Net Youth Hoodie - Sport Gray
$35

Gildan Youth Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for long-lasting wear
  • Safety: No drawcord for youth sizing
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smoother surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood for warmth and structure
  • Utility: Front pouch pocket for convenience and style
Small Town Crew - Deep Royal item
Small Town Crew - Deep Royal
$30

Hanes EcoSmart® Crewneck Sweatshirt

  • Material: 7.8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Sustainability: Made with up to 5% recycled polyester from plastic bottles
  • Durability: Ribbed cuffs and waistband with double-needle coverseamed neck and armholes
  • Comfort: Soft fleece interior with a tag-free neck label for irritation-free wear
Our House T-Shirt - White item
Our House T-Shirt - White
$25

Gildan Softstyle® T-Shirt

  • 4.5 oz., 100% ring-spun cotton (varies by color blend)
  • Taped neck & shoulders for added durability
  • Rib collar with a modern classic fit
  • Lightweight yet durable
  • True-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage
UC T-Shirt Heather Royal item
UC T-Shirt Heather Royal
$25

Gildan Softstyle® T-Shirt

  • 4.5 oz., 100% ring-spun cotton (varies by color blend)
  • Taped neck & shoulders for added durability
  • Rib collar with a modern classic fit
  • Lightweight yet durable
  • True-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage
UC T-Shirt Sport Gray item
UC T-Shirt Sport Gray
$25

Gildan Softstyle® T-Shirt

  • 4.5 oz., 100% ring-spun cotton (varies by color blend)
  • Taped neck & shoulders for added durability
  • Rib collar with a modern classic fit
  • Lightweight yet durable
  • True-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage
UC LS T-Shirt Heather Royal item
UC LS T-Shirt Heather Royal
$28

Gildan Adult 50/50 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

  • Material: 5.5 oz., 50% preshrunk cotton / 50% polyester jersey knit
  • Performance: DryBlend® moisture-wicking technology for all-day comfort
  • Fit & Finish: Ribbed cuffs, seamless collar, and double-needle bottom hem for shape retention
  • Durability: Taped shoulder-to-shoulder for added structure
UC LS T-Shirt Sport Gray item
UC LS T-Shirt Sport Gray
$28

Gildan Adult 50/50 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

  • Material: 5.5 oz., 50% preshrunk cotton / 50% polyester jersey knit
  • Performance: DryBlend® moisture-wicking technology for all-day comfort
  • Fit & Finish: Ribbed cuffs, seamless collar, and double-needle bottom hem for shape retention
  • Durability: Taped shoulder-to-shoulder for added structure
UC Crew Heather Royal item
UC Crew Heather Royal
$30

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend® Fleece Crew

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for strength and long-lasting wear
  • Comfort: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a soft feel and reduced pilling
  • Fit & Finish: 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband with spandex for stretch and recovery
  • Style Detail: Set-in sleeves for a classic look
UC Crew Sport Gray item
UC Crew Sport Gray
$30

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend® Fleece Crew

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for strength and long-lasting wear
  • Comfort: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a soft feel and reduced pilling
  • Fit & Finish: 1x1 ribbed collar, cuffs, and waistband with spandex for stretch and recovery
  • Style Detail: Set-in sleeves for a classic look
UC Hoodie Heather Royal item
UC Hoodie Heather Royal
$35

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend (Heather Sport colors: 60% polyester / 40% cotton)
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for reliable wear
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smooth surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood with matching drawcord
  • Utility: Spacious front pouch pocket for convenience
UC Hoodie Sport Gray item
UC Hoodie Sport Gray
$35

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend (Heather Sport colors: 60% polyester / 40% cotton)
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for reliable wear
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smooth surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood with matching drawcord
  • Utility: Spacious front pouch pocket for convenience
Youth UC T-Shirt Heather Royal item
Youth UC T-Shirt Heather Royal
$25

Gildan Softstyle® Youth T-Shirt

  • Heather shades: 65% polyester / 35% cotton
  • Taped neck & shoulders for added durability
  • Rib collar with a modern classic fit
  • Tubular body (side seam on Youth Small)
  • Lightweight yet durable for active kids
  • True-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage
Youth UC T-Shirt Sport Gray item
Youth UC T-Shirt Sport Gray
$25

Gildan Softstyle® Youth T-Shirt

  • Sport Grey: 90% cotton / 10% polyester
  • Taped neck & shoulders for added durability
  • Rib collar with a modern classic fit
  • Tubular body (side seam on Youth Small)
  • Lightweight yet durable for active kids
  • True-to-size fit with minimal shrinkage
Youth UC Hoodie Royal item
Youth UC Hoodie Royal
$35

Gildan Youth Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for long-lasting wear
  • Safety: No drawcord for youth sizing
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smoother surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood for warmth and structure
  • Utility: Front pouch pocket for convenience and style
Youth UC Hoodie Sport Gray item
Youth UC Hoodie Sport Gray
$35

Gildan Youth Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for long-lasting wear
  • Safety: No drawcord for youth sizing
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smoother surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood for warmth and structure
  • Utility: Front pouch pocket for convenience and style
Tigers vs ALL Y'ALL Hoodie - Ash item
Tigers vs ALL Y'ALL Hoodie - Ash
$35

Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend (Heather Sport colors: 60% polyester / 40% cotton)
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for reliable wear
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smooth surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood with matching drawcord
  • Utility: Spacious front pouch pocket for convenience
Youth Tigers vs ALL Y'ALL Hoodie - Sport Gray item
Youth Tigers vs ALL Y'ALL Hoodie - Sport Gray
$35

Gildan Youth Heavy Blend™ Hooded Sweatshirt

  • Material: 8 oz., 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend
  • Fit & Comfort: 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex for flexibility and shape retention
  • Durability: Double-needle stitching throughout for long-lasting wear
  • Safety: No drawcord for youth sizing
  • Fabric Finish: Pill-resistant air jet yarn for a smoother surface
  • Hood Detail: Double-lined hood for warmth and structure
  • Utility: Front pouch pocket for convenience and style
Black Playoffs ‘26 item
Black Playoffs ‘26
$25
Blue Playoffs ‘26 item
Blue Playoffs ‘26
$25
Add a donation for Union City Basketball Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!