Tiger Tee Off

Orchards Golf Club 18 Silverwood Terrace

South Hadley, MA 01075, USA

FOURSOME
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a full day of 18 holes, cart and dinner after tournament for 4 people.

Tiger Cub Sponsorship
$250

Name listed on Tee Sign

Recognition on PTO Social Media



Stripes Sponsor
$500

Name and logo on Tee Sign at contest holes

Recognition on PTO Social Media

Option to include promotional item in golfer gift bags

Roaring Tiger Sponsor
$1,000

Large Logo and name on Tee Sign with premium placement

Recognition on PTO Social Media page and email blasts (pre- and post event)

Sign inside at dinner

Promotional item included in golfer gift bags

2 Dinner tickets

Golden Tiger Sponsor
$2,500

Premium GOLD Tee Sign with name and logo.

Recognition on PTO Social Media and email blasts throughout the campaign

Large Banner at Dinner

Promotional item included in golfer gift bags

4 Dinner tickets

Dinner Ticket Only
$40

Single Ticket to the Dinner immediately following the tournament.

Add a donation for Michael E Smith Middle School PTO

$

