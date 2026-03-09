Tigerhawk Flock Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Vintage Pearl Apparel - $75 GC, candle, shower steamers, Kitsch hair perfume, lib scrub, chapstick, socks, Crae hand towel, earrings, 4-way phone charger, anti-aging under eye masks
Valued at $225
Starting bid
Score a Deluxe Birthday Party Package for 10 at Urban Air Adventure Park in Ankeny and bring the ultimate party vibes!
What you get:
2 HOURS of high-flying fun
Water, party favors, balloons & Urban Air socks
Digital invitations
Set-up & clean-up (yes please!)
A shared party host to keep things rolling
Valued at $330 — this is a BIG win for birthdays, celebrations, or just because!
Valued at $330
Starting bid
A full basket of a variety of items. Check out the description photo for the entire list.
Valued at $310
Starting bid
The Variety package from Happy Can with 8 different drink options, koozies, stickers, and 6 Happy Can Gummies.
Valued at $72
Starting bid
Basket includes: coffee, Monks, Bailys, Guinness, $15 Kiki's Gift Card, $25 Newton Classic Car Wash
Lacy Bucklin & Newton Classic Car Wash
Valued at $107
Starting bid
Score 4 sideline tickets to an Iowa Barnstormers game - that’s right, up close to all the action! PLUS, enjoy a $25 gift card to Buzzard Billy’s to make it a complete night of fun, food, and football!
This is the perfect package for sports fans, a family outing, or a fun night with friends!
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Put your hair up, snuggle in some warm socks, and cozy up to a book of your choosing while lighting a candle and relaxing with under eye masks. Tab markers to flag your page so you can pick up where you left off.
Chelsea's Book Nook - Valued at $100
Starting bid
Fresh Eggs for a YEAR?! Yes, please!
Two Dozen Fresh Eggs per month for an entire year! One of our very own Tigerhawk athletes has donated an egg-cellent silent auction item.
Donated by Aubrey VanderSchoor
Valued at $100
Starting bid
SkinFusion FX cooler Bag, makeupbag, Facial GC
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Enjoy this swag bag from Central Iowa Seeds which include a mug, sweatshirt and t-shirt.
Donated by: John & Regina McLaughlin
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Free First Day visit for chiropractic, 1 hour massage, Magnesium lotion, Golden Tiger pain relief lotion, and Rehydrate sample packet.
Donated by: Mitchellville Family Chiropractic
Valued at $230
Starting bid
Need some new ideas for date night? We've got you! This basket includes: Fat Putter Rounds of mini golf for 2 (x2) & Confluence swag: tshirt, koozies, beer mugs, magnets, $10 GC, and beer; $25 Kwik Star GC
Valued at $260
Starting bid
A night out with your loved one! This basket includes: 2x Sparetime; Funny Bone tickets - Admit 2 (x2); $25 Kwik Star GC
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Two Date Nights in one package - how much better can it get? You pick the day and the event at the Des Moines Symphony AND the Des Moines Playhouse.
2 tickets to DSM Symphony & Academy and 2 tickets to DSM Playhouse.
Valued at $260
Starting bid
Basket includes: GLP1, The Only Bars, Bath & Body Works Candle, & Tumbler.
valued at $150
Starting bid
Get ready to swing big AND shop big with this awesome package!
Enjoy $50 OFF a Topgolf session plus a $200 SCHEELS shopping spree - the perfect combo for a fun night out!
Valued at $250
Starting bid
Basket includes: Caitlin Clark basket-Book, Basketball, T-shirt, candy bouquet, Pillow
Donated by Girls Wrestling
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Adventure Awaits at the Zoo! Don't know which one to pick - don't worry because you get them all!
4 tix to Kansas City Zoo, 4 tix to Omaha Zoo, 4 tix to Blank Park Zoo
Valued at $300
Starting bid
$100 Session Credit and a Hardcover photo book.
Valued at $265
Starting bid
Donated by: Girls Wrestling
Starting bid
Slippers, satin pillow case, bow claw clip, under eye pads, shampoo+conditioner bars, lipstick keychain, hair perfume, Mad Hippie skincare samples.
Donated by: Jules Beauty/Wild Roots
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Train with a former D1 Player!! Hitting & Fielding Skills Session with Former D1 Softball Player Malloree Simmons.
Valued at $70
Starting bid
Wild Roots gift card, Wild Roots crewneck, tote bag, trucker hat, cowboy boot necklace, makeup bag, water bottle carrier, false lashes + glue, fringe Dolly koozie, spa headwrap, pedicure kit + hand lotion, stickers & cheetah car tissues.
Donated by Wild Roots
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Iowa Speedway Swag bag and tickets to Knoxville Raceway World of Outlaws that includes: 2 adults, 1 teen, and 1 child general admission tickets for June 12 and 13, 2026.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
An entire Pokeman set to enjoy. Don't miss out on this item.
Donated by Denise Detrick
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Need to wear your kids out? We've got the fun package for you that goes on for days. Lots of jumping and bowling. And don't worry, if you don't get this package, there's another one you can grab!
2 hours of bowling & 3-$10 Play Cards at Sparetime Entertainment.
2 - 90 minute Jump Sessions at SkyZone.
10 Play Punch Card to Playground for Kids.
Valued at $240
Starting bid
Missed out on Family Fun Package #1? No problem, step right up and bid on this one!
2 hours of bowling & 3-$10 Play Cards at Sparetime Entertainment.
2 - 90 minute Jump Sessions at SkyZone.
10 Play Punch Card to Playground for Kids.
Valued at $240
Starting bid
2 hours of bowling & 3-$10 Play Cards at Sparetime Entertainment.
4-Deluxe Passes to Urban Air-Ankeny
4-tix to Center Grove Orchard
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Basket includes: Kenra products
Donated by Shear Attraction
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Dinner for Two, with Rib Seasoning and peanuts.
Donated by: Lacy Bucklin & Newton Classic Car Wash
Valued at $40
Starting bid
Basket includes: Wine & Cheese board and Pampering (includes face and lip masks, bath bombs)
Donated by: Jon and Bre Lewis
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Gladiator Assault Challenge Registration ($99 value), $30 GC, & Sleepy Hollow - 4 downhill tube passes
Valued at $230
Starting bid
Basket includes: towels, candle, Colfax sign, $50 Deckerations GC, $15 Kiki's GC, 18 holes at Westwood Golf
Donated by: Lacy Bucklin & Newton Classic Car Wash
Valued at 4150
Starting bid
Collectible John Deere X9 1100 Combine and gift certificate to Integrity Cleaning Restoration.
Donated by: Van Wall Equipment & Integrity Cleaning Services
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Sports Cards packages for football, basketball, and baseball along with a card storage binder.
Donated by Denise Detrick
Valued at $175
Starting bid
Custom made variety of a Tumbler, cup, mug, notebooks, air fresheners, pens, lanyards and a We Are Tigerhawks flag.
Donated by TGW Creations & Designs
Valued at 75
Starting bid
Stock up your kid's dorm room with kitchen appliances, a microfiber spray mop, and collapsible laundry basket. Kitchen appliances from Top Chef include: 2x bullet blenders, electric skillet, coffee maker, smokeless indoor grill, and a multicooker.
Donated by Tammy Wickett
valued at $200
Starting bid
Be the life of the party with Finest Call Margarita mixes, caramel popcorn, pretzels, sweets, and meat, cheese and crackers.
Donated by: Lacy Bucklin & Newton Classic Car Wash
Valued at $165
Starting bid
Koozies, sunglasses, and gift certificates galore to Gilroy's in West Des Moines.
Donated by Boys Track Basket
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Basket includes: Zyia clothes, fanny, and $50 GC
Donated by Girls Track Basket
Valued at $125
Starting bid
London Fog tote, backpack, and clutch.
Donated by TGW Creations & Designs
valued at $275
Starting bid
Orange Tote bag, Bento box, Lulu Lemon belt bag, Lulu Lemon hat, notebook & pen, sunglasses, bag accessories
Donated by: Alexander and Sons Tree Service
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Don't need to share this item - keep it all for yourself.
Donated Ashley Swank
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Oakley CM backpack, Ozark Trails CM 12 can cooler, 2XL CM Hoodie, and $150 in gift certificates for custom order with Envisioned by EM.
Donated by Envisioned by Em
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Basket includes: eye/head massager, candle, plant, tumbler and more.
Donated by Gina and Justin Teed
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Basket includes: Crocheted blanket, Starbucks mug, instant coffee, Integrity Restoration carpet cleaning
Valued at $225
Starting bid
Hello Kitty! tote bag, purse, makeup bag, notebook & pen, coin purse & more
Donated by: Alexander and Sons Tree Service
Valued at $50
Starting bid
LV bag (knockoff) w/ charms, headband, wristlet, coin purse, pen
Donated by: Alexander and Sons Tree Service
Valued at $65
Starting bid
KC Chiefs clear bag w/ charms, Stanley, beanie, Lanyards, pen, etc.
Donated by: Alexander and Sons Tree Service
Valued at $65
Starting bid
2 tickets to Iowa Cubs; 3rd row - 3rd baseline
Donated by Boys Basketball
Valued at $75
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