Colfax-Mingo Booster Club Inc
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Colfax-Mingo Booster Club Inc

About this event

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Tigerhawk Flock Silent Auction

Lange Basket item
Lange Basket
$35

Starting bid

Vintage Pearl Apparel - $75 GC, candle, shower steamers, Kitsch hair perfume, lib scrub, chapstick, socks, Crae hand towel, earrings, 4-way phone charger, anti-aging under eye masks

Valued at $225

Urban Air Deluxe Birthday Package item
Urban Air Deluxe Birthday Package
$35

Starting bid

Score a Deluxe Birthday Party Package for 10 at Urban Air Adventure Park in Ankeny and bring the ultimate party vibes!

What you get:

2 HOURS of high-flying fun

Water, party favors, balloons & Urban Air socks

Digital invitations

Set-up & clean-up (yes please!)

A shared party host to keep things rolling

Valued at $330 — this is a BIG win for birthdays, celebrations, or just because!

Valued at $330

Central Iowa Vapors & Alternatives item
Central Iowa Vapors & Alternatives item
Central Iowa Vapors & Alternatives
$35

Starting bid

A full basket of a variety of items. Check out the description photo for the entire list.

Valued at $310

Happy Can item
Happy Can item
Happy Can
$35

Starting bid

The Variety package from Happy Can with 8 different drink options, koozies, stickers, and 6 Happy Can Gummies.


Valued at $72

Bailey's Guinness Basket item
Bailey's Guinness Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: coffee, Monks, Bailys, Guinness, $15 Kiki's Gift Card, $25 Newton Classic Car Wash

Lacy Bucklin & Newton Classic Car Wash

Valued at $107

Barnstormers Tickets and Buzzard Billy's gift card $25 item
Barnstormers Tickets and Buzzard Billy's gift card $25
$35

Starting bid

Score 4 sideline tickets to an Iowa Barnstormers game - that’s right, up close to all the action! PLUS, enjoy a $25 gift card to Buzzard Billy’s to make it a complete night of fun, food, and football!

This is the perfect package for sports fans, a family outing, or a fun night with friends!

Valued at $150

Blind Date with a Book item
Blind Date with a Book item
Blind Date with a Book
$35

Starting bid

Put your hair up, snuggle in some warm socks, and cozy up to a book of your choosing while lighting a candle and relaxing with under eye masks. Tab markers to flag your page so you can pick up where you left off.

Chelsea's Book Nook - Valued at $100

Year Supply of Eggs - 2 dozen a month item
Year Supply of Eggs - 2 dozen a month
$35

Starting bid

Fresh Eggs for a YEAR?! Yes, please!

Two Dozen Fresh Eggs per month for an entire year! One of our very own Tigerhawk athletes has donated an egg-cellent silent auction item.

Donated by Aubrey VanderSchoor

Valued at $100

SkinFusion FX cooler Bag, makeupbag, Facial GC item
SkinFusion FX cooler Bag, makeupbag, Facial GC
$35

Starting bid

SkinFusion FX cooler Bag, makeupbag, Facial GC

Valued at $150

Central Iowa Seeds Swag Bag item
Central Iowa Seeds Swag Bag item
Central Iowa Seeds Swag Bag
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy this swag bag from Central Iowa Seeds which include a mug, sweatshirt and t-shirt.

Donated by: John & Regina McLaughlin

Valued at $150

Chiropractic Office Goodie Basket item
Chiropractic Office Goodie Basket
$35

Starting bid

Free First Day visit for chiropractic, 1 hour massage, Magnesium lotion, Golden Tiger pain relief lotion, and Rehydrate sample packet.

Donated by: Mitchellville Family Chiropractic

Valued at $230

Date Night #1 Fat Putter Rounds of mini golf for 2 (x2) & Co item
Date Night #1 Fat Putter Rounds of mini golf for 2 (x2) & Co item
Date Night #1 Fat Putter Rounds of mini golf for 2 (x2) & Co
$35

Starting bid

Need some new ideas for date night? We've got you! This basket includes: Fat Putter Rounds of mini golf for 2 (x2) & Confluence swag: tshirt, koozies, beer mugs, magnets, $10 GC, and beer; $25 Kwik Star GC

Valued at $260

Date Night #2: 2x Sparetime; Funny Bone tickets - Admit 2 (x item
Date Night #2: 2x Sparetime; Funny Bone tickets - Admit 2 (x
$35

Starting bid

A night out with your loved one! This basket includes: 2x Sparetime; Funny Bone tickets - Admit 2 (x2); $25 Kwik Star GC

Valued at $300

Date Night #3: Des Moines Symphony x2; Des Moines Playhouse item
Date Night #3: Des Moines Symphony x2; Des Moines Playhouse
$35

Starting bid

Two Date Nights in one package - how much better can it get? You pick the day and the event at the Des Moines Symphony AND the Des Moines Playhouse.

2 tickets to DSM Symphony & Academy and 2 tickets to DSM Playhouse.

Valued at $260

THREE Basket item
THREE Basket item
THREE Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: GLP1, The Only Bars, Bath & Body Works Candle, & Tumbler.

valued at $150

$200 Scheels and $50 off Top Golf item
$200 Scheels and $50 off Top Golf
$35

Starting bid

Get ready to swing big AND shop big with this awesome package!

Enjoy $50 OFF a Topgolf session plus a $200 SCHEELS shopping spree - the perfect combo for a fun night out!

Valued at $250

Iowa & Caitlin Clark Basket item
Iowa & Caitlin Clark Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: Caitlin Clark basket-Book, Basketball, T-shirt, candy bouquet, Pillow

Donated by Girls Wrestling

Valued at $100

Complete ZOO Package - 3 Different Zoos item
Complete ZOO Package - 3 Different Zoos
$35

Starting bid

Adventure Awaits at the Zoo! Don't know which one to pick - don't worry because you get them all!

4 tix to Kansas City Zoo, 4 tix to Omaha Zoo, 4 tix to Blank Park Zoo


Valued at $300

John Lee Photography item
John Lee Photography
$35

Starting bid

$100 Session Credit and a Hardcover photo book.


Valued at $265

Knoxville Raceway Basket item
Knoxville Raceway Basket
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: Girls Wrestling

Halo Headspa Facial Basket item
Halo Headspa Facial Basket item
Halo Headspa Facial Basket
$35

Starting bid

Slippers, satin pillow case, bow claw clip, under eye pads, shampoo+conditioner bars, lipstick keychain, hair perfume, Mad Hippie skincare samples.

Donated by: Jules Beauty/Wild Roots

Valued at $175

One Hour Hitting & Fielding Skills Session - Malloree Simmon item
One Hour Hitting & Fielding Skills Session - Malloree Simmon
$35

Starting bid

Train with a former D1 Player!! Hitting & Fielding Skills Session with Former D1 Softball Player Malloree Simmons.

Valued at $70

Ultimate Girly Basket item
Ultimate Girly Basket
$35

Starting bid

Wild Roots gift card, Wild Roots crewneck, tote bag, trucker hat, cowboy boot necklace, makeup bag, water bottle carrier, false lashes + glue, fringe Dolly koozie, spa headwrap, pedicure kit + hand lotion, stickers & cheetah car tissues.

Donated by Wild Roots

Valued at $200

Iowa Speedway Swag & Knoxville Raceway World of Outlaws tix item
Iowa Speedway Swag & Knoxville Raceway World of Outlaws tix item
Iowa Speedway Swag & Knoxville Raceway World of Outlaws tix item
Iowa Speedway Swag & Knoxville Raceway World of Outlaws tix
$35

Starting bid

Iowa Speedway Swag bag and tickets to Knoxville Raceway World of Outlaws that includes: 2 adults, 1 teen, and 1 child general admission tickets for June 12 and 13, 2026.

Valued at $250

Pokeman Basket item
Pokeman Basket
$35

Starting bid

An entire Pokeman set to enjoy. Don't miss out on this item.

Donated by Denise Detrick

Valued at $175

Family Fun Package #1: 2x Sky Zone; 1x Playground for Kids item
Family Fun Package #1: 2x Sky Zone; 1x Playground for Kids
$35

Starting bid

Need to wear your kids out? We've got the fun package for you that goes on for days. Lots of jumping and bowling. And don't worry, if you don't get this package, there's another one you can grab!

2 hours of bowling & 3-$10 Play Cards at Sparetime Entertainment.

2 - 90 minute Jump Sessions at SkyZone.

10 Play Punch Card to Playground for Kids.

Valued at $240

Family Fun Package #2: 2x Sky Zone; 1x Playground for Kids item
Family Fun Package #2: 2x Sky Zone; 1x Playground for Kids
$35

Starting bid

Missed out on Family Fun Package #1? No problem, step right up and bid on this one!

2 hours of bowling & 3-$10 Play Cards at Sparetime Entertainment.

2 - 90 minute Jump Sessions at SkyZone.

10 Play Punch Card to Playground for Kids.

Valued at $240

Family Fun Package #3: Urban Air; Sparetime, Center Grove item
Family Fun Package #3: Urban Air; Sparetime, Center Grove
$35

Starting bid

2 hours of bowling & 3-$10 Play Cards at Sparetime Entertainment.

4-Deluxe Passes to Urban Air-Ankeny

4-tix to Center Grove Orchard

Valued at $300


Kenra Product Basket item
Kenra Product Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: Kenra products

Donated by Shear Attraction

Valued at $75

Texas Roadhouse Basket item
Texas Roadhouse Basket
$35

Starting bid

Dinner for Two, with Rib Seasoning and peanuts.

Donated by: Lacy Bucklin & Newton Classic Car Wash

Valued at $40

Pamper Basket item
Pamper Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: Wine & Cheese board and Pampering (includes face and lip masks, bath bombs)

Donated by: Jon and Bre Lewis

Valued at $200

Seven Oaks and Sleepy Hollow item
Seven Oaks and Sleepy Hollow item
Seven Oaks and Sleepy Hollow
$35

Starting bid

Gladiator Assault Challenge Registration ($99 value), $30 GC, & Sleepy Hollow - 4 downhill tube passes


Valued at $230

Westwood - Deckorations - Candle Basket item
Westwood - Deckorations - Candle Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: towels, candle, Colfax sign, $50 Deckerations GC, $15 Kiki's GC, 18 holes at Westwood Golf

Donated by: Lacy Bucklin & Newton Classic Car Wash

Valued at 4150

John Deere Collectible Combine & Integrity Cleaning item
John Deere Collectible Combine & Integrity Cleaning item
John Deere Collectible Combine & Integrity Cleaning
$35

Starting bid

Collectible John Deere X9 1100 Combine and gift certificate to Integrity Cleaning Restoration.

Donated by: Van Wall Equipment & Integrity Cleaning Services

Valued at $300

Sports Card Basket item
Sports Card Basket
$35

Starting bid

Sports Cards packages for football, basketball, and baseball along with a card storage binder.

Donated by Denise Detrick

Valued at $175

Custom Made Swag Basket item
Custom Made Swag Basket item
Custom Made Swag Basket
$35

Starting bid

Custom made variety of a Tumbler, cup, mug, notebooks, air fresheners, pens, lanyards and a We Are Tigerhawks flag.

Donated by TGW Creations & Designs

Valued at 75

College Kitchen Appliance/Dorm Set item
College Kitchen Appliance/Dorm Set item
College Kitchen Appliance/Dorm Set
$35

Starting bid

Stock up your kid's dorm room with kitchen appliances, a microfiber spray mop, and collapsible laundry basket. Kitchen appliances from Top Chef include: 2x bullet blenders, electric skillet, coffee maker, smokeless indoor grill, and a multicooker.

Donated by Tammy Wickett

valued at $200

Titos Party Basket and Heart of Iowa products item
Titos Party Basket and Heart of Iowa products
$35

Starting bid

Be the life of the party with Finest Call Margarita mixes, caramel popcorn, pretzels, sweets, and meat, cheese and crackers.

Donated by: Lacy Bucklin & Newton Classic Car Wash

Valued at $165

Out to Eat - Gilroy's item
Out to Eat - Gilroy's
$35

Starting bid

Koozies, sunglasses, and gift certificates galore to Gilroy's in West Des Moines.

Donated by Boys Track Basket

Valued at $150

Zyia, fanny and gift card item
Zyia, fanny and gift card item
Zyia, fanny and gift card
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: Zyia clothes, fanny, and $50 GC

Donated by Girls Track Basket

Valued at $125

London Fog Collection item
London Fog Collection
$35

Starting bid

London Fog tote, backpack, and clutch.

Donated by TGW Creations & Designs

valued at $275

Ultimate Basket - Lulu Lemon item
Ultimate Basket - Lulu Lemon
$35

Starting bid

Orange Tote bag, Bento box, Lulu Lemon belt bag, Lulu Lemon hat, notebook & pen, sunglasses, bag accessories

Donated by: Alexander and Sons Tree Service

Valued at $75

Cheesecake and Wine item
Cheesecake and Wine
$35

Starting bid

Don't need to share this item - keep it all for yourself.

Donated Ashley Swank

Valued at $60

Custom Made Swag Basket item
Custom Made Swag Basket
$35

Starting bid

Oakley CM backpack, Ozark Trails CM 12 can cooler, 2XL CM Hoodie, and $150 in gift certificates for custom order with Envisioned by EM.

Donated by Envisioned by Em

Valued at $350

Pamper Gift Basket item
Pamper Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: eye/head massager, candle, plant, tumbler and more.

Donated by Gina and Justin Teed

Valued at $125

Crocheted Blanket, Starbucks, Carpet Cleaning Basket item
Crocheted Blanket, Starbucks, Carpet Cleaning Basket
$35

Starting bid

Basket includes: Crocheted blanket, Starbucks mug, instant coffee, Integrity Restoration carpet cleaning

Valued at $225

Hello Kitty! item
Hello Kitty!
$35

Starting bid

Hello Kitty! tote bag, purse, makeup bag, notebook & pen, coin purse & more

Donated by: Alexander and Sons Tree Service

Valued at $50

Louis Vuitton (knockoff) bag, and accessories item
Louis Vuitton (knockoff) bag, and accessories
$35

Starting bid

LV bag (knockoff) w/ charms, headband, wristlet, coin purse, pen

Donated by: Alexander and Sons Tree Service

Valued at $65

KC Chiefs Basket item
KC Chiefs Basket
$35

Starting bid

KC Chiefs clear bag w/ charms, Stanley, beanie, Lanyards, pen, etc.

Donated by: Alexander and Sons Tree Service

Valued at $65


2 tix to IA Cubs 3rd Row - 3rd Baseline item
2 tix to IA Cubs 3rd Row - 3rd Baseline
$35

Starting bid

2 tickets to Iowa Cubs; 3rd row - 3rd baseline

Donated by Boys Basketball

Valued at $75

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!