Tigers Baseball Club

Hosted by

Tigers Baseball Club

About this event

Tiger's Mouse Race Basket Raffle

359 Old Meramec Station Rd

Manchester, MO 63021, USA

Beauty and Party Basket
$5

This basket is a women's most wanted Christmas present! Hydro-facial from the Beauty Bus, Modern Med gift card, Teeth whitening kit,

PARTY BASKET 

 

Bounce + bash co: 

One bouncer rental with a themed 8ft balloon garland 

Value $550 

 

Noon Moon Bloom Co: 

One free month of Bloomie of the Month flower subscription  

Value $140.00 

 

Kidz Play: 

$50 gift certificate 

Value $50.00 

 

Partyticulars: 

$150 gift certificate 

Value $150.00 

 

Klean Rentals: 

$50 gift certificate 

Value $50.00 

 

Meyer Mini Farms: 

$150 off any package 

Value $150.00  

 

Glowbooth: 

Free audio guestbook rental 

Value $200.00 

 

BJL Designs: 

Bouncer custom vinyl  

Value $120.00 

 

Alpha Lit: 

$100 gift certificate 

Value $100.00 

 

Sweet Momma Blair: 

$70 gift card 

 

Go Play Vouchers: $210

 

 

TOTAL BASKET VALUE: $2250

STL Blues Hockey Basket#1
$5

Blues Hockey Basket

-2 Hockey Tickets

-Game : 12/21 Blues vs Anaheim-CENTER ICE (Player side)

-NHL Mini Hockey Sticks and ball set

-Giant STL Blues Pillow

-STL Blues Hot/Cold insulated tumbler

-STL Blues socks (size L)

-STL Blues Winter hat

Movie Basket
$5

-$50 Movie Gift Card

-Bag of Popcorn (sweet+salty)

-4 Bags of Microwave Movie theater popcorn

-1L of Coke

-!L of Sprite

-Assorted candy

Sourdough Basket
$5

Freshly made sourdough goodies made fresh on your day of delivery (to be set up with Jenny Thomure)

Gift Card Bonanza Basket
$5

Assorted gift card basket with estimated value of $300

STL Blues Hockey Basket #2
$5

St. Louis Blues Basket

2 Tickets and a parking pass to the game on March 10th, 2026

Blues vs New York Islanders - Game time 6:30 pm

Section 308, Row P – Seats 1 and 2

Reserved parking - 409 S. 15th Street, 63103

2 Blues Long Sleeve Matching T-shirts (Small and Medium)

Blues Baseball Hat

Blues Beanie Hat

Blues Magnet and Stanley Cup Magnet

2-Blues Tattoo Sleeves

Blues Window Cling

Blues Key Chain

Blues Rally

Add a donation for Tigers Baseball Club

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