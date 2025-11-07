Tiger's Mouse Race Basket Raffle

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About this event
This basket is a women's most wanted Christmas present! Hydro-facial from the Beauty Bus, Modern Med gift card, Teeth whitening kit,
PARTY BASKET
Bounce + bash co:
One bouncer rental with a themed 8ft balloon garland
Value $550
Noon Moon Bloom Co:
One free month of Bloomie of the Month flower subscription
Value $140.00
Kidz Play:
$50 gift certificate
Value $50.00
Partyticulars:
$150 gift certificate
Value $150.00
Klean Rentals:
$50 gift certificate
Value $50.00
Meyer Mini Farms:
$150 off any package
Value $150.00
Glowbooth:
Free audio guestbook rental
Value $200.00
BJL Designs:
Bouncer custom vinyl
Value $120.00
Alpha Lit:
$100 gift certificate
Value $100.00
Sweet Momma Blair:
$70 gift card
Go Play Vouchers: $210
TOTAL BASKET VALUE: $2250
Blues Hockey Basket
-2 Hockey Tickets
-Game : 12/21 Blues vs Anaheim-CENTER ICE (Player side)
-NHL Mini Hockey Sticks and ball set
-Giant STL Blues Pillow
-STL Blues Hot/Cold insulated tumbler
-STL Blues socks (size L)
-STL Blues Winter hat
-$50 Movie Gift Card
-Bag of Popcorn (sweet+salty)
-4 Bags of Microwave Movie theater popcorn
-1L of Coke
-!L of Sprite
-Assorted candy
Freshly made sourdough goodies made fresh on your day of delivery (to be set up with Jenny Thomure)
Assorted gift card basket with estimated value of $300
St. Louis Blues Basket
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2 Tickets and a parking pass to the game on March 10th, 2026
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Blues vs New York Islanders - Game time 6:30 pm
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Section 308, Row P – Seats 1 and 2
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Reserved parking - 409 S. 15th Street, 63103
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2 Blues Long Sleeve Matching T-shirts (Small and Medium)
•
Blues Baseball Hat
•
Blues Beanie Hat
•
Blues Magnet and Stanley Cup Magnet
•
2-Blues Tattoo Sleeves
•
Blues Window Cling
•
Blues Key Chain
•
Blues Rally
$
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