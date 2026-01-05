Tikvah AJMI

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Tikvah AJMI

About the memberships

Tikvah AJMI Memberships 2026

Add a donation for Tikvah AJMI

$

Basic Member
$25

Renews yearly on: December 30 at EST

Individual Membership for adults with the lived experience of mental illness. Basic Membership entitles you to:

  • Free or subsidized social, cultural, and educational gatherings
  • Seasonal holiday events
  • Phone squad check-in calls
  • Weekly newsletter (Tikvah Happenings)
  • Monthly newsletter (Tikvah Talk)
Supporter Member
$50

Valid until December 30 at EST

This membership is offered for those who wish to support our organization and help make hope happen for the members we serve. Your Supporter Membership entitles you to all of the benefits of a Basic Member.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!