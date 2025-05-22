Tikvah Volunteer Packing & Pizza 06/20/2025

We will meet at the Jewish Relief Agency Warehouse in Northeast Philadelphia to pack emergency food boxes that will be distributed to those in our community who are in need. At the end of the shift we will have a pizza lunch
