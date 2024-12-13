Tikvah Volunteering @ JRA & Pizza Lunch 01/17/2025

Join your Tikvah friends to volunteer and provide a service for the community. We will meet at the Jewish Relief Agency Warehouse in Northeast Philadelphia to pack emergency food boxes that will be distributed to those in our community who are in need. At the end of the shift we will have a pizza lunch from House of Kosher. Free program, reservation required by Wednesday, January 8th

