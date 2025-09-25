Til Death Do Us Plunder

305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE

Palm Coast, FL 32137, USA

Adult Ticket
$55

Ticket includes dinner choice and dessert. Iced tea is also included. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the ticket but are available additionally.

WINE - The Maiden's Whisper
$4

Bold as a pirate’s vow, smooth as a stolen treasure. Perfect for toasting eternal love… or eternal mischief.

BEER - Pirate's Grog
$4

Cold, hearty, and easy on the purse. The go-to drink for any sailor lookin’ to wet their whistle.

'Til Rum Do Us Part
$8

A swashbucklin’ blend o’ rum, tropical juices, and a splash o’ sunset in yer glass. Raise a toast to love, treasure, and happily ever after on the high seas!

RUM & COKE - The First Mate
$8

Loyal, dependable, and always by yer side. A classic mix to keep spirits high and the crew merry.

Jameson Shot - Shot Through the Heart
$6

Quick, fiery, and not for the faint o’ heart. Best taken with a cheer to love’s daring gamble.

Coke or Diet Coke - The Deckhand's Delight
$2

Fizzy, sweet, and steady as the crew that swabs the decks. Perfect for landlubbers, young buccaneers, or any mate who prefers smooth sailing without the rum.

Bronze Sponsor
$250
Table sponsor for both nights with 1/2 page advertisement in our program book with your company name/logo and business literature displayed. Includes 2 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.

Silver Sponsor
$500
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with our company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights. Includes 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Full centerfold advertisement in our program book. PLUS a reserved table (6 tickets) for EACH night of the show. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and your logo on our banner as well as all social media, website, and advertisement for the event.

Gold Sponsorship
$750
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice. Your logo on our event banner as well as all social media, website and advertisement for the event.

