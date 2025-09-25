Til Death Do Us Plunder

Ticket includes dinner choice and dessert. Iced tea is also included. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the ticket but are available additionally.
Bold as a pirate’s vow, smooth as a stolen treasure. Perfect for toasting eternal love… or eternal mischief.
Cold, hearty, and easy on the purse. The go-to drink for any sailor lookin’ to wet their whistle.
A swashbucklin’ blend o’ rum, tropical juices, and a splash o’ sunset in yer glass. Raise a toast to love, treasure, and happily ever after on the high seas!
Loyal, dependable, and always by yer side. A classic mix to keep spirits high and the crew merry.
Quick, fiery, and not for the faint o’ heart. Best taken with a cheer to love’s daring gamble.
Fizzy, sweet, and steady as the crew that swabs the decks. Perfect for landlubbers, young buccaneers, or any mate who prefers smooth sailing without the rum.
Table sponsor for both nights with 1/2 page advertisement in our program book with your company name/logo and business literature displayed. Includes 2 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with our company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights. Includes 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice.
Full centerfold advertisement in our program book. PLUS a reserved table (6 tickets) for EACH night of the show. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and your logo on our banner as well as all social media, website, and advertisement for the event.
Includes a 1 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed both nights and 8 dinner tickets to the night of your choice. Your logo on our event banner as well as all social media, website and advertisement for the event.
