JWood Jags PTO

Hosted by

JWood Jags PTO

About this event

Tile Fundraiser

Tile T1 item
Tile T1
$100

This tile will have one line of text with 20 characters max. Please read the directions carefully. The form will not stop you at 20 characters. Please count.

Tile T1 B1 item
Tile T1 B1
$150

This tile will have 2 lines of text. One line will be on the top of the Jaguar and one will be on the bottom of the Jaguar. Each line can have a maximum of 20 characters. Please read the directions carefully. The form will not stop you at 20 characters. Please count.

Tile T2 item
Tile T2
$150

This tile will have 2 lines of text. Both lines will be on the top of the Jaguar. Each line can have a maximum of 20 characters. Please read the directions carefully. The form will not stop you at 20 characters. Please count.

Tile T1 B2 item
Tile T1 B2
$200

This tile will have 3 lines of text. One line will be on the top of the Jaguar and two will be on the bottom of the Jaguar. Each line can have a maximum of 20 characters. Please read the directions carefully. The form will not stop you at 20 characters. Please count.

Tile T3 item
Tile T3
$200

This tile will have 3 lines of text. All 3 lines will be on the top of the Jaguar. Each line can have a maximum of 20 characters. Please read the directions carefully. The form will not stop you at 20 characters. Please count.

Tile T1 B3 item
Tile T1 B3
$250

This tile will have 4 lines of text. One line will be on the top of the Jaguar and three will be on the bottom of the Jaguar. Each line can have a maximum of 20 characters. Please read the directions carefully. The form will not stop you at 20 characters. Please count.

Tile T2 B2 item
Tile T2 B2
$250

This tile will have 4 lines of text. Two lines will be on the top of the Jaguar and two will be on the bottom of the Jaguar. Each line can have a maximum of 20 characters. Please read the directions carefully. The form will not stop you at 20 characters. Please count.

Add a donation for JWood Jags PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!