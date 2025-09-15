Tilton Northfield 2026 Sponsorships

Homerun Sponsor
$600

·         Mention on TNLL Website

·         Invited to the Opening Day Ceremony

·         Outfield Signage, Outfield (Large 48”X96”)

·         Team Sponsorship, Business logo on uniforms

Triple Sponsor
$450

·         Mention on TNLL Website

·         Invited to the Opening Day Ceremony

·         Outfield Signage, Outfield (Large 48”X96”)

Foul Sponsor
$250

·         Mention on TNLL Website

·         Invited to the Opening Day Ceremony

·         Smaller Fence, Outside the field, facing the road (Medium 2’X4’)

Double Sponsor
$250

·         Mention on TNLL Website

·         Invited to the Opening Day Ceremony

·         Smaller Fence Sign, Outfield (Medium 2’X4’)

Add a donation for Tilton Northfield Little League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!