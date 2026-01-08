Tim Soignet for Sheriff Campaign, INC

Hosted by

Tim Soignet for Sheriff Campaign, INC

About this event

Sheriff Tim Soignet Golf Classic 2026

3319 LA-311

Houma, LA 70360, USA

Team Sponsor
$700

Includes golf cart, green fees, breakfast, lunch, ditty bags, drinks & snacks on the course.

Tee Box Sponsor
$200

Sign with company logo placed at the tee box along the course.

Eagle Package
$3,000

includes - 2 Team Registrations, Front Signage, Signage on 18 holes, 4 Sheriff Tim Soignet fishing shirts and good bag

Birdie Package
$2,000

includes - 1 Team Registration, Signage on 9 holes, 4 Sheriff Tim Soignet fishing shirts and good bag.

Par Package
$1,000

includes - 1 Team Registration, 4 Sheriff Tim Soignet fishing shirts and good bag.

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