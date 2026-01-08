Sheriff Tim Soignet Golf Classic 2026

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About this event
Includes golf cart, green fees, breakfast, lunch, ditty bags, drinks & snacks on the course.
Sign with company logo placed at the tee box along the course.
includes - 2 Team Registrations, Front Signage, Signage on 18 holes, 4 Sheriff Tim Soignet fishing shirts and good bag
includes - 1 Team Registration, Signage on 9 holes, 4 Sheriff Tim Soignet fishing shirts and good bag.
includes - 1 Team Registration, 4 Sheriff Tim Soignet fishing shirts and good bag.
$
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