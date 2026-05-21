Tim Spires Memorial Golf Outing Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Authentic signed and framed jersey. Sean Monahan is an Impressively skilled center for The Columbus Blue Jackets. In the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, he was the sixth overall pick and the fifth best North American skater according to the NHL Central Scouting Bureau. In the 2024–2025 season, he won the Bill Masterton Trophy.
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing evening on the countryside of Lancaster, Ohio at Valley View Hills Winery. You’ll also receive plenty their very own locally made wine - along with some shirts & a hat... But wait there’s more! We’ve included some extra goodies to go with your winery experience.
Starting bid
Who doesn’t love a day at the ballfield?! we’ve got 4 Columbus Clippers tickets behind home plate just for you! you pick the home game of your choice.
Starting bid
You will win a FREE FULL detail from one of Buckeye dealerships, along with a $50 gift card form Moo Moo carwash & a pail of car cleaning supplies! Keep your car looking & feeling clean all summer long!!
Starting bid
This basket includes a fire pit, as pictured, a large bag for traveling to the park, the beach, a picnic, or any family outing! You’ll also receive a a soft blanket, fun family golf game, bug spray, sparklers, s'more supplies, and more!
Starting bid
This basket includes: a 32oz Osaka water bottle, a sling back pack, a $25 roosters gift card, a large roosters tshirt, a roosters blanket, a deck of cards, & a roosters hat & sunglasses!
Starting bid
This basket includes: a Bryant’s cup, a soft can cooler bag, a $25 roosters gift card, a XL roosters polo, a roosters head cover, sunglasses & a roosters hat!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!