Hosted by

Columbus Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Tim Spires Memorial Golf Outing Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3820 Parkway Ln, Hilliard, OH 43026, USA

Columbus Blue Jackets - Sean Monahan Signed Jersey item
Columbus Blue Jackets - Sean Monahan Signed Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Authentic signed and framed jersey. Sean Monahan is an Impressively skilled center for The Columbus Blue Jackets. In the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, he was the sixth overall pick and the fifth best North American skater according to the NHL Central Scouting Bureau. In the 2024–2025 season, he won the Bill Masterton Trophy.

Valley View Hills Winery Experience item
Valley View Hills Winery Experience item
Valley View Hills Winery Experience
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing evening on the countryside of Lancaster, Ohio at Valley View Hills Winery. You’ll also receive plenty their very own locally made wine - along with some shirts & a hat... But wait there’s more! We’ve included some extra goodies to go with your winery experience.

Clippers Home Game! item
Clippers Home Game! item
Clippers Home Game! item
Clippers Home Game!
$100

Starting bid

Who doesn’t love a day at the ballfield?! we’ve got 4 Columbus Clippers tickets behind home plate just for you! you pick the home game of your choice.

Moo Moo's Squeaky Clean Car Basket! item
Moo Moo's Squeaky Clean Car Basket! item
Moo Moo's Squeaky Clean Car Basket!
$50

Starting bid

You will win a FREE FULL detail from one of Buckeye dealerships, along with a $50 gift card form Moo Moo carwash & a pail of car cleaning supplies! Keep your car looking & feeling clean all summer long!!

Outdoor Family Night Bundle item
Outdoor Family Night Bundle
$50

Starting bid

This basket includes a fire pit, as pictured, a large bag for traveling to the park, the beach, a picnic, or any family outing! You’ll also receive a a soft blanket, fun family golf game, bug spray, sparklers, s'more supplies, and more!

Roosters basket #1 item
Roosters basket #1
$20

Starting bid

This basket includes: a 32oz Osaka water bottle, a sling back pack, a $25 roosters gift card, a large roosters tshirt, a roosters blanket, a deck of cards, & a roosters hat & sunglasses!

Roosters basket #2 item
Roosters basket #2
$20

Starting bid

This basket includes: a Bryant’s cup, a soft can cooler bag, a $25 roosters gift card, a XL roosters polo, a roosters head cover, sunglasses & a roosters hat!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!