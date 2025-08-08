TIMBAthens Fall 2025 Class Registration

Level 1 Class Pass
$75

This membership is good for August 31 - December 7, 2025 and includes 14 classes.


Classes are on Sundays @3pm! Check calendar for dates and times.

Level 2 & 3 Class Pass
$75

This membership is good for August 31 - December 7, 2025. Includes 14 salsa classes and 6 bachata classes.


Classes are on Sundays! Check calendar for dates and times.


You may also attend Level 1 classes at no additional charge.

Level 2 & 3 + Advanced Techniques
$95

This membership is good for August 31 - December 7, 2025 and includes 20 classes.


It is recommended that students have had a minimum of one semester in Level 2 or Level 3 before taking this class


Level 2 & 3 classes are from 4pm - 4:55pm on Sundays.


Advanced Techniques classes are from 5pm - 5:55pm on select Sundays. Check calendar for dates.


You may also attend Level 1 classes at no additional charge.

Advanced Techniques ONLY
$40

Only valid for the 6 Advanced Technique classes offered between September 7 - December 7, 2025.


Classes are from 5pm - 5:55pm on select Sundays. Check calendar for dates.


It is recommended that students have had a minimum of one semester in Level 2 or Level 3 before taking this class

Bachata Conexión ONLY
$40

Only valid for the 6 Bachata Conexión classes offered between September 7 - December 7, 2025.


Classes are from 5pm - 5:55pm on select Sundays. Check calendar for dates.

September TIMBAthens Class Pass
$25

Valid for any section during the month of September.

October TIMBAthens Class Pass
$25

Valid for any section during the month of October.

December TIMBAthens Class Pass
$25

Valid for any section during the month of December.

DROP-IN
$10

Good for any Sunday session.

