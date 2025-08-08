TIMBAthens Fall 2025 Class Registration

This membership is good for August 31 - December 7, 2025 and includes 20 classes.





It is recommended that students have had a minimum of one semester in Level 2 or Level 3 before taking this class





Level 2 & 3 classes are from 4pm - 4:55pm on Sundays.





Advanced Techniques classes are from 5pm - 5:55pm on select Sundays. Check calendar for dates.





You may also attend Level 1 classes at no additional charge.