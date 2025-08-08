TIMBAthens Fall 2025 Class Registration

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This membership is good for August 31 - December 7, 2025 and includes 14 classes.
Classes are on Sundays @3pm! Check calendar for dates and times.
This membership is good for August 31 - December 7, 2025. Includes 14 salsa classes and 6 bachata classes.
Classes are on Sundays! Check calendar for dates and times.
You may also attend Level 1 classes at no additional charge.
This membership is good for August 31 - December 7, 2025 and includes 20 classes.
It is recommended that students have had a minimum of one semester in Level 2 or Level 3 before taking this class
Level 2 & 3 classes are from 4pm - 4:55pm on Sundays.
Advanced Techniques classes are from 5pm - 5:55pm on select Sundays. Check calendar for dates.
You may also attend Level 1 classes at no additional charge.
Only valid for the 6 Advanced Technique classes offered between September 7 - December 7, 2025.
Classes are from 5pm - 5:55pm on select Sundays. Check calendar for dates.
It is recommended that students have had a minimum of one semester in Level 2 or Level 3 before taking this class
Only valid for the 6 Bachata Conexión classes offered between September 7 - December 7, 2025.
Classes are from 5pm - 5:55pm on select Sundays. Check calendar for dates.
Valid for any section during the month of September.
Valid for any section during the month of October.
Valid for any section during the month of December.
Good for any Sunday session.
