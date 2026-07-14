TIMBAthens Fall 2026 Class Registration

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About the memberships
No expiration
*Note: Drop-In for Level 1 is not recommended after September 13th. This class is progressive and it is important to attend each week so that you do not fall behind.
No expiration
New to dancing? Start here! This membership is good for August 16 through December 13, 2026 and includes 15 classes.
Classes are on Sundays @3pm!
No expiration
Designed for experienced Salsa Casino / Rueda de Casino dancers. Experienced salsa dancer, but new to this style? Start with Level 1 to get the basics :) This membership is good for August 16 through December 13, 2026 and includes 14 classes.
Classes are on Sundays @4pm!
Level 1 classes also included and attendance is highly recommended! It helps newer dancers to have more experienced dancers in the class AND added bonus of reinforcing your foundations.
No expiration
This membership is good for August 16 through December 13, 2026 and includes 14 classes plus 8 bachata classes. Check calendar for specific dates.
Classes are on Sundays @4pm & 5pm!
Level 1 classes also included and attendance is highly recommended! It helps newer dancers to have more experienced dancers in the class AND added bonus of reinforcing your foundations.
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
This is good for all 7 bachata classes.
No expiration
Required for students who are participating in the 2026 performance piece, want to learn the 2026 performance piece for a December 11 performance at SALSAtlanta's holiday party, and/or wish to participate in the 2027 performance. We will work on building timing and musicality skills to boost your confidence and improve your dance proficiency.
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