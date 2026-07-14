TIMBAthens Fall 2026 Class Registration

Designed for experienced Salsa Casino / Rueda de Casino dancers. Experienced salsa dancer, but new to this style? Start with Level 1 to get the basics :) This membership is good for August 16 through December 13, 2026 and includes 14 classes.





Classes are on Sundays @4pm!





Level 1 classes also included and attendance is highly recommended! It helps newer dancers to have more experienced dancers in the class AND added bonus of reinforcing your foundations.