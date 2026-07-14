TIMBATHENS, INC.

Offered by

TIMBATHENS, INC.

About the memberships

TIMBAthens Fall 2026 Class Registration

DROP-IN
$10

No expiration

*Note: Drop-In for Level 1 is not recommended after September 13th. This class is progressive and it is important to attend each week so that you do not fall behind.

Level 1 Class Pass
$75

No expiration

New to dancing? Start here! This membership is good for August 16 through December 13, 2026 and includes 15 classes.


Classes are on Sundays @3pm!

Level 2 & 3 Class Pass
$75

No expiration

Designed for experienced Salsa Casino / Rueda de Casino dancers. Experienced salsa dancer, but new to this style? Start with Level 1 to get the basics :) This membership is good for August 16 through December 13, 2026 and includes 14 classes.


Classes are on Sundays @4pm!


Level 1 classes also included and attendance is highly recommended! It helps newer dancers to have more experienced dancers in the class AND added bonus of reinforcing your foundations.

Level 2 & 3 + Bachata Conexión
$95

No expiration

This membership is good for August 16 through December 13, 2026 and includes 14 classes plus 8 bachata classes. Check calendar for specific dates.


Classes are on Sundays @4pm & 5pm!


Level 1 classes also included and attendance is highly recommended! It helps newer dancers to have more experienced dancers in the class AND added bonus of reinforcing your foundations.

August & September TIMBAthens Class Pass
$30

No expiration

October TIMBAthens Class Pass
$30

No expiration

November & December TIMBAthens Class Pass
$35

No expiration

Bachata Conexión ONLY
$50

No expiration

This is good for all 7 bachata classes.

TIMBAthens Performance Group Training
$45

No expiration

Required for students who are participating in the 2026 performance piece, want to learn the 2026 performance piece for a December 11 performance at SALSAtlanta's holiday party, and/or wish to participate in the 2027 performance. We will work on building timing and musicality skills to boost your confidence and improve your dance proficiency.

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