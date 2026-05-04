Miamibloco

Hosted by

Miamibloco

About this event

Timbau Immersion w Bóka Reis

11333 N Miami Ave

Miami Shores, FL 33168, USA

I own my instrument
$80

Choose this ticket if own your instrument only. 6 hours of small group instruction (valued at $200). The 2 days are $80 because this is about creating opportunities for us as players to support each other and connect with culture carriers directly while still contributing to the costs associated to making these cultural exchange possible for our small but mighty community.

I need a timbau
$80

Choose this ticket if you require access to a Miamibloco instrument only. 6 hours of small group instruction (valued at $200). The 2 days are $80 because this is about creating opportunities for us as players to support each other and connect with culture carriers directly while still contributing to the costs associated to making these cultural exchange possible for our small but mighty community.

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