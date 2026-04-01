Timber Creek High School Project Graduation Spring Silent Auction

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Contents include: Gift cards to Corinthian Day Spa for 1 Head-to-Toe Package (50 minute Organic Facial, 50 minute Pedicure, and 50 minute Signature Massage with Scalp Treatment). Value $308
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This amazing box includes: Burger LED sign, Whataburger 24/7 Staunch Collection Hat, Titleist Velocity golf balls, Fry Box socks, sunglasses, fancy, ketchup, spicy ketchup, 40 ounce striped Tumblr, iced coffee holder, Whataburger, Can holder, Whataburger charger with dual outputs, and 52 coupons for a free burger each week of the year. Value $420
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Contents include: Thermal Cup, Air Freshener, 5 Premium Protection Wash Coupons, and Microfiber Towel. Value $150
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This awesome basket includes a gift certificate for 8 (1 hour each) sessions and an XL Tuff Gurl Fitness sweatshirt in addition to a gift certificate to Firm Foundation Chiropractor for an exam and adjustment. Value $345
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This fan box includes a certificate for 4 reserved Texas Legends tickets, sunglasses, hat, bracelet, bottle opener, shot glass, mini basketball, inflatable boomstick. Value $150
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This pink colander contains fun snacks from around the world including; variety of chips, candy, soup, a Boba drink, and a variety of cookies. Value $150
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A kid's birthday party in a basket. This all-in-one contains a gift certificate for one kid's birthday party (ages 5-18), which includes a design of choice, each participant takes home a 9x12 painting on canvas, and birthday party decor. All you need is cake! Value $310
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This gorgeous reuseable shopping bag includes the yummiest of Swedish candy; 3 different kinds of Bubs candy, 2 different Sockerbit candy, Raspberry candy, Forest Berry candy, and 2 kinds of Katjes candy. Value $105
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A gift every woman would love. This package includes a Michael Kors Jet Set Logo purse and a pair of Kendra Scott mini Ellie Gold Stud earrings. Value $205
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Time to get healthy! This bundle includes a Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ and 32 ounces of PB2 Protein Powder. Value $150
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In this large insulated picnic basket comes a picnic blanket, Platter and Boards Cookbook, Wooden Charcuterie Serving Board, Cheese Knives, and a $50 gift card to Sicilian Butcher. Value $140
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This is a great item to help someone on the mend! This small but mighty bundle includes 1 mobile IV treatment, B-12 vitamins, Immunity vitamins, and D3+K12 vitamins. Value $340
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This basket has everything you need for a fit lifestyle. Two ALIVE Studio passes for 2 months of UNLIMITED classes, Kitsch hair scrunchies, a hair clip, hand sanitizer spray, anti-bacterial wipes keychain, and an achy muscle patch. Value $333
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Such an amazing value. One year membership of any type to Keller Pointe, Keller Pointe cup, bottle, key chains, stickers, towel, and pen. Value $500
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This basket has everything Harley Davidson, except the bike: t-shirts (2), hat tumbler, coffee mug, keychain, his and hers pen, and motorcycle stickers. Value $150
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Everything you need for your spoiled furry best friend; 2 metal dog bowls, multiple chew toys, $45 gift certificate to Barkbox, doggie do-do bags, and a toothbrush/toothpaste. Value $120
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Do you have a kiddo who needs a tutor or help prepping for the SAT/ACT? Look no further! This basket includes a $750 gift certificate to Scholar's Edge for tutoring or test prep, Alanis, highlighters, sticky notes, and Lifesavers. Value $775
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Do you have a kiddo who needs a tutor or help prepping for the SAT/ACT? Look no further! This basket includes a $750 gift certificate to Scholar's Edge for tutoring or test prep, Alanis, highlighters, sticky notes, and Lifesavers. Value $775
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Time to treat yourself and get your feet ready for Summer! This adorable basket includes 2 certificates to Elan Salon for Classic Pedicures, 2 nail polishes, foot scrub/pumice stone, toe on the go kit, and a foot mask. Value $75
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Birthday sweets in a box; you get an 8" Nothing Bundt Cake certificate, $30 certificate to Creative Memories Bakery, plates, napkins, confetti, wand party favors, confetti balloons, and birthday candles. Value $140
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Take me out to the ballgame! You can, with a voucher for 2 tickets of your choosing (blackout dates do apply) and a huge variety of baseball-themed snacks. Value $110
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Oh you say your a fan? Well, this basket has everything you need to be a SUPER fan! Tickets (4) for a self-guided tour of AT&T Stadium, $50 Scheels gift card, Dallas Cowboys shirts, coffee cup, tumbler, coaster set, two cups, a pen, and multiple keychains. Value $300
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These fruits know how to have fun! This basket includes 6 Yaya Fun Fruits keychains, 2 Yaya Fun Fruits mystery boxes, and candy. Value $80
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Take a selfie, say cheese....not with this package! Farah J Photography 30 minute photo session includes 5 digital photos (great for Senior or family pictures), a hand mirror, hair brush, and 2 lip glosses. Value $305
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You are ready for the holidays with this DTF shirt bundle, which includes: 3 large Halloween shirts, 1 large faith shirt, and 1 large Christmas shirt. Value $100
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Looking for the perfect gift for a little girl? This basket includes 2 Baby Three "Whose Cat is This," nail kit, lip kit, and candy. Value $50
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Need a jolt of caffeine? This Black Rifle re-usable bag has a jolt and more; 2 boxes of K-Cups in Beyond Black, 1 box of K-Cups in Silencer Smooth, 5 12-ounce bags of Freedom Roast (ground), and 5 can variety of Black Rifle Energy drinks. Value $110
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Lots more jolt to come in this re-useable Black Rifle bag; 1 box of 12 K-Cups in Beyond Black, 1 box of 12 K-Cups in Thin Blue Line, 5 12-ounce bags of Freedom Roast (ground), and 5 can variety of Black Rifle Energy drinks. Value $99
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Can't wait for the warm weather? This package will help you cool off when it gets super hot. Two one-day passes to NRH20, 2 water guns, two bubble wands, 1 rubber duckie, and a beach towel. Value $103
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Show your Falcon pride with this bundle; Falcon Pride trucker hat, waterproof spirit stickers, spirit water bottle, can-shaped Falcon glass, Falcon flag tote, spirit button pins, and game day cropped windbreaker. Value $170
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Re-do your selfcare with this Rodan+Fields head-to-toe care bundle, which includes; Recharge Regimen, Dry Shampoo, Foot Cream, Active Hydration Serum, Microdermabrasion Paste, Volume hair kit, Moisture hair kit, Shimmer Body Oil, Radiant Defense samples, and Plumping Lip Oil in Berry. Value $600
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Cuddle up to this Big Baby Three bundle. This ultra-cute basket has a 400% Baby Three doll, inspired-by LaBuBu fleece pajama bottoms (s/m), umbrella, and candy. Value $90
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Perfect for that little girl; Baby Three backpack, LaBuBu inspired umbrella, MunMun Fairy Tale Bedtime Stories mystery box, and candy. Value $100
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Priceless financial planning is packaged and ready to go; Primerica Financial information and counseling, sunshine cup, and stress ball. Value $75
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There is so much fun in this basket. This adorable bundle includes a 400% Baby Three doll, LaBuBu inspired throw blanket, LaBuBu inspired umbrella, Baby Three mystery box, and candy. Value $105
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The wine lovers will LOVE this one. Certificate for up to 6 to Messina Hof Winery for tasting, 4 personal wines with cups, and a variety of charcuterie snacks to enjoy while sipping on wine. *Bidders must be 21years of age. Value $300
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How sweet it is to wear such gorgeous bling while enjoy tasty treats. This unique bundle includes 5 bracelets from Coastal Grit in the best color combination (purple and gold), a velvet jewelry stand, and 2 $30 certificates for Crafty as Hale Bakery. You can have your cake and eat it too! Value $315
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Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines. Boy oh boy, do we have a basket for you NASCAR fans. This basket includes a certificate for 4 Premium Grandstand Tickets and 1 Parking Pass for Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race on MAY 3 at Texas Motor Speedway, 3 NASCAR Baseball Hats, 1 Chase Briscoe Autographed Baseball Hat, 1 NASCAR Shirt, Stickers, 1 Can Koozie, 2 Pens, and 1 Drawstring Backpack. Who will get that checkered flag? Value $500
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Become a karate master! This bag includes a one month voucher to Keller ATA Martial Arts, a frisbee, fidget spinner, penguin ice pack, white belt, and bracele.
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