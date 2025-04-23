eventClosed

Timberland Bluegrass Revival 2026

Grant County Fairgrounds

469 Grant 69, Sheridan, AR USA

3 Day Festival Pass
$65

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. April 23-25, (Thursday, Friday & Saturday).

*EARLY BIRD* 3 Day Festival Pass
$55
Thursday Only Ticket
$10

Gospel Night and the Bluegrass Jam Workshop hosted by Randy Keisler, Ramblin' Heart, and Whiskers & Lace!

Friday Only Ticket
$25

Performances by Catahoula Drive, Harman & Ruble Band, Lonesome Road, Roving Gambler Band, & Ramblin' Heart!

Saturday Only Ticket
$35

Performances by Lonesome River Band, Catahoula Drive, Harman & Ruble Band, Roving Gambler Band, & Ramblin' Heart!

RV Camping with Electric Hookup
$50
RV Camp Reservation - No Hookup
$20

