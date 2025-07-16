Timberlane Football & Cheer Memberships

Valid for one year
✔️ Name listed in game day brochures
✔️ Thank- you Plaque
Valid for one year
Impact: Help with referee fees, insurance, or practice gear
✔ Field banner with other Business Booster Sponsors
✔ Named listed in program for home games
✔ Thank-you plaque
Valid for one year
Impact: Sponsor one home game’s halftime show
✔ Cheerleaders hold your business banner
✔ Loudspeaker shoutout
✔ Marketing materials at concession and gate entry
✔ Thank-you Plaque
Valid for one year
Impact: Cover gear for a squad
✔ Shared field banner with other All Star Sponsors
✔ Website logo
✔ 1/4-page program ad for home games
✔ Thank-you plaque
Valid for one year
Your Impact: Provide scholarships and equipment for 10 players
Includes:
✔ Medium field banner
✔ Biweekly social media features
✔ Half-page program ad for home games
✔ Website recognition
✔ Framed team T-shirt
Valid for one year
Your Impact: Cover gear and safety for multiple players
Includes:
✔ Touchdown Zone banner for each game
✔ Weekly social media spotlight
✔ Full-page program ad for all home games
✔ Website front-page recognition
✔ Framed jersey
Valid for one year
Your Impact: Fund an entire game day experience
Includes:
✔ Exclusive home game sponsorship
✔ Signage at field entrance and concessions
✔ Handout table for business swag
✔ Full-page program ad for all home games
✔ Touchdown Zone Banner for each game
✔ Weekly social media feature
✔ Website front-page logo
✔ Framed signed team jersey
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!