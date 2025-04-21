Time to Arise Women's Conference

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities for both days. (No Lunch)
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities for both days. (No Lunch)
VIP Admission (Both days)
$114
Grants premium entry with access to and VIP seating for both days and lunch on Saturday, 7/19/2025.
Grants premium entry with access to and VIP seating for both days and lunch on Saturday, 7/19/2025.
Vendor Table (Both days)
$99
Are you a business owner, author, or organization that empowers, equips, or uplifts women?
Join us at the She Arises Women’s Conference in Detroit, Michigan on July 18–19, 2025 and showcase your products, books and/or services, or mission to a powerful, faith-filled audience!
🎉 Vendor Table Includes:
One 6-ft table with 2 chairs
Listing in our event program
Opportunity to include materials in attendee swag bags
Verbal acknowledgment during the conference
Are you a business owner, author, or organization that empowers, equips, or uplifts women?
Join us at the She Arises Women’s Conference in Detroit, Michigan on July 18–19, 2025 and showcase your products, books and/or services, or mission to a powerful, faith-filled audience!
🎉 Vendor Table Includes:
One 6-ft table with 2 chairs
Listing in our event program
Opportunity to include materials in attendee swag bags
Verbal acknowledgment during the conference