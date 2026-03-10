North Arundel County Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc.

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North Arundel County Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc.

About this event

The 4th Annual 1913 Experience: Timeless in White Day Party

9315 Snowden River Pkwy Suite J

Columbia, MD 21046, USA

VIP Platinum Fireside (6 Guests) – Upstairs Fireplace Lounge
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The most exclusive VIP experience. Private fireside lounge upstairs with VIP gift bags and dedicated upstairs food service. Only one available.

VIP Pearl Lounge (6 Guests) – Downstairs Lounge
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Spacious main-level lounge seating close to the heart of the celebration. Includes reserved six-seat section, VIP gift bags for each guest, and convenient VIP access to the downstairs food service.

VIP Diamond Circle (5 Guests) – Upstairs Lounge
$625
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

A private upstairs lounge for your circle to relax in style. Includes reserved five-seat section, VIP gift bags, and exclusive upstairs catering access.

VIP Crimson Duo (2 Guests) – Upstairs Railing
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

An intimate upstairs experience for two with premium railing views. Perfect for couples or close friends. Includes reserved seating, VIP gift bags, and dedicated upstairs food service.

General Admission - The Timeless Experience
$75

General Admission provides entry to the full Timeless in White celebration, including music, curated food offerings, and the complete event atmosphere.

Diamond Sponsor
$500

Diamond Sponsors will receive special acknowledgment during the event program.

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