The 4th Annual 1913 Experience: Timeless in White Day Party

About this event
The most exclusive VIP experience. Private fireside lounge upstairs with VIP gift bags and dedicated upstairs food service. Only one available.
Spacious main-level lounge seating close to the heart of the celebration. Includes reserved six-seat section, VIP gift bags for each guest, and convenient VIP access to the downstairs food service.
A private upstairs lounge for your circle to relax in style. Includes reserved five-seat section, VIP gift bags, and exclusive upstairs catering access.
An intimate upstairs experience for two with premium railing views. Perfect for couples or close friends. Includes reserved seating, VIP gift bags, and dedicated upstairs food service.
General Admission provides entry to the full Timeless in White celebration, including music, curated food offerings, and the complete event atmosphere.
Diamond Sponsors will receive special acknowledgment during the event program.
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