TINA & THE B-SIDES - LIVE ON CITY CENTER PARK STAGE

This is a FREE concert that will be held on the City Center Stage near City Hall in Downtown Silver Bay. This is an all-weather event. In the case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved indoors to the Reunion Hall, 97 Outer Drive, Silver Bay. Rocky Wall Entertainment is a Silver Bay based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization producing and promoting live music in Silver Bay and on Lake Superior’s North Shore from Duluth to Grand Portage. This is our fifth year of bringing the best of Americana Music to the North Country for enjoyment by residents and visitors alike.