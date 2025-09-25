Tina Huseth Counseling Llc

Tina Huseth Counseling Annual Raffle 2025

Starbucks Cups
$2

One of 8 beautiful Starbucks cups

Texas Longhorns Trailor Hitch
$2

Texas Longhorn trailer hitch

Texas Longhorn Autographed Football
$2

Texas Longhorn football Autographed

Chick fil A gift basked with gift cards
$2

Lindale chick fil a basket and gift cards

Haircut and condition
$2

Pretty in Pink Salon free haircut and with Bre Mills

Cracker Barrell Gift Cards
$2

One gift card for two to eat.

Cracker Barrell Gift Cards
$2

Gift card for one entree during lunch

Therapeutic Massage
$2

Valued at $100 Jessicas Massage Spa,

Sensory Tent
$2

Value 74.99 For adults or children with Autisim or adhd

Sensory Swing
$2

Value of 31.99 Sensory swing for Autism or ADHD

Free Tattoo
$5

Value $430 From the Tattoo Chapel James Buster

Marriage/family/couples counseling Six Sessions
$5

Value of $1500 with one of our therapist Tina Huseth Counseling

Christmas Wreath
$1

Valued at $75

