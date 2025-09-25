Tina Huseth Counseling Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
One of 8 beautiful Starbucks cups
Texas Longhorn trailer hitch
Texas Longhorn football Autographed
Lindale chick fil a basket and gift cards
Pretty in Pink Salon free haircut and with Bre Mills
One gift card for two to eat.
Gift card for one entree during lunch
Valued at $100 Jessicas Massage Spa,
Value 74.99 For adults or children with Autisim or adhd
Value of 31.99 Sensory swing for Autism or ADHD
Value $430 From the Tattoo Chapel James Buster
Value of $1500 with one of our therapist Tina Huseth Counseling
Valued at $75
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!