Tinis on the Terrace - Carrie's Closet's Silent Auction

Natural Blue Fox Fur Coat + $1,000 Gift Card & Embroidery item
Natural Blue Fox Fur Coat + $1,000 Gift Card & Embroidery
$250

Starting bid

Full‑length natural blue fox fur in soft white with subtle streaking. A timeless vintage statement piece, valued at $500. Package includes free name embroidery and a $1,000 gift card, generously provided by David Hunt Furs.

Value: $1,650

Lunaraine Mink Fur Coat + $1,000 Gift Card & Embroidery item
Lunaraine Mink Fur Coat + $1,000 Gift Card & Embroidery
$325

Starting bid

Mid‑length Lunaraine mink in warm light brown. A classic 1960’s vintage jacket, timeless in style and sophistication, valued at $750. Package includes free name embroidery and a $1,000 gift card, generously provided by David Hunt Furs.

Value: $1,900

Purple Fox Fur Vest + $1,000 Gift Card & Embroidery item
Purple Fox Fur Vest + $1,000 Gift Card & Embroidery
$250

Starting bid

Striking purple fox fur vest from the 2000’s, plush and eye‑catching with a rich, vibrant hue. A bold statement piece that blends modern flair with timeless luxury, valued at $500. Package includes free name embroidery and a $1,000 gift card, generously provided by David Hunt Furs.

Value: $1,650

Burberry London Check TB Bag item
Burberry London Check TB Bag
$575

Starting bid

Iconic Burberry Archive Beige London Check tote, crafted in Italy with leather trim. Features include dual top handles, detachable interior zipper pouch, and open‑top design. A versatile heritage piece of modern luxury.

Value: $1,950

Jenya Renee Claire Crocodile Handbag + JR Exotic Hat Band item
Jenya Renee Claire Crocodile Handbag + JR Exotic Hat Band
$500

Starting bid

Luxurious crocodile leather in a rare sold‑out Barbie Pink, paired with the JR Hat Band in coordinating exotic leather - all handmade in León.

**Hat NOT included**

Value: $1,729

Vintage Chanel Handbag + CB Furs Collar item
Vintage Chanel Handbag + CB Furs Collar
$1,350

Starting bid

Iconic Chanel Classic Single Medium Flap in deep‑purple vertical‑quilted lambskin, crafted in France in the early 1990s with gold CC turn‑lock and long strap; matching purple leather interior, serial sticker, and newly restored at Deno's of Highland Park. Valued at $4,500.


Plush purple fur collar/muff by C&B Furs — versatile as a collar, neck warmer, or muff, adding instant elegance. Valued at $250

Value: $4,750

CITY Boots Gift Card item
CITY Boots Gift Card
$375

Starting bid

CITY Boots is donating a $1,250 gift card for you to select the perfect pair of boots.


CITY Boots is a luxury bootmaker dedicated to creating iconic, heirloom‑quality boots.

Founded by Texas native Lizzy Bentley.

Value: $1,250

