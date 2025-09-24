Tinis on the Terrace - Carrie's Closet's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Full‑length natural blue fox fur in soft white with subtle streaking. A timeless vintage statement piece, valued at $500. Package includes free name embroidery and a $1,000 gift card, generously provided by David Hunt Furs.
Value: $1,650
Mid‑length Lunaraine mink in warm light brown. A classic 1960’s vintage jacket, timeless in style and sophistication, valued at $750. Package includes free name embroidery and a $1,000 gift card, generously provided by David Hunt Furs.
Value: $1,900
Striking purple fox fur vest from the 2000’s, plush and eye‑catching with a rich, vibrant hue. A bold statement piece that blends modern flair with timeless luxury, valued at $500. Package includes free name embroidery and a $1,000 gift card, generously provided by David Hunt Furs.
Value: $1,650
Iconic Burberry Archive Beige London Check tote, crafted in Italy with leather trim. Features include dual top handles, detachable interior zipper pouch, and open‑top design. A versatile heritage piece of modern luxury.
Value: $1,950
Luxurious crocodile leather in a rare sold‑out Barbie Pink, paired with the JR Hat Band in coordinating exotic leather - all handmade in León.
**Hat NOT included**
Value: $1,729
Iconic Chanel Classic Single Medium Flap in deep‑purple vertical‑quilted lambskin, crafted in France in the early 1990s with gold CC turn‑lock and long strap; matching purple leather interior, serial sticker, and newly restored at Deno's of Highland Park. Valued at $4,500.
Plush purple fur collar/muff by C&B Furs — versatile as a collar, neck warmer, or muff, adding instant elegance. Valued at $250
Value: $4,750
CITY Boots is donating a $1,250 gift card for you to select the perfect pair of boots.
CITY Boots is a luxury bootmaker dedicated to creating iconic, heirloom‑quality boots.
Founded by Texas native Lizzy Bentley.
Value: $1,250
