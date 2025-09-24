Tinis on the Terrace - Carrie's Closet's Silent Auction

Iconic Chanel Classic Single Medium Flap in deep‑purple vertical‑quilted lambskin, crafted in France in the early 1990s with gold CC turn‑lock and long strap; matching purple leather interior, serial sticker, and newly restored at Deno's of Highland Park. Valued at $4,500.





Plush purple fur collar/muff by C&B Furs — versatile as a collar, neck warmer, or muff, adding instant elegance. Valued at $250

Value: $4,750