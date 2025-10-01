Tinsel & Trivia Brains

Hosted by
Place of work: Student Services
University attended: Wake Forest University
Major: Spanish
Current job: Executive Director - Student Services
Years in education: 0
Last book read: Conquering Crisis - Admiral Wm. McRaven
Favorite candy: Heath Bar
Last song sang out loud: Oh Very Young - Cat Stevens
Hobby: Sewing
Favorite food: Chicken Souvlaki
Favorite vacation destination: Asheville, NC
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Place of work: Teaching & Learning Development
University attended: Lamar University
Major: Educational Technology Leadership
Current job: Supporting 3rd grade ELAR
Years in education: 19
Last book read: This is How You Heal
Favorite candy: Raisenettes
Last song sang out loud: Wonderwall by Oasis
Hobby: Hiking
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite vacation destination: Anywhere there are mountains
Favorite sports team: Chicago Bears
Place of work: Student Services
University attended: The University of Texas at Dallas
Major: Criminology
Current job: Student Safety Supports Facilitator & Deputy Title IX Coordinator
Years in education: 10
Last book read: Alchemised
Favorite candy: Chocolate
Last song sang out loud: I lived - One Republic
Hobby: Visiting new places
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite vacation destination: Scotland
Favorite sports team: TEXAS RANGERS
Place of work: Curtis Culwell Center
University attended: Texas A&M
Major: Sports Management
Current job: Assistant Director CCC
Years in education: 18
Last book read: Goodnight Moon
Favorite candy: Reese's
Last song sang out loud: Pink Pony Club
Hobby: Volleyball and chess
Favorite food: Buffalo wings
Favorite vacation destination: Las Vegas
Favorite sports team: Texas A&M Aggies
Place of work: Student Services
University attended: Texas A&M
Major: Food Science
Current job: Assistant Director, Student Services
Years in education: 25
Last book read: Eaters of the Dead | by Michael Crichton
Favorite candy: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Last song sang out loud: If I Could Turn Back Time | by Cher
Hobby: Going to the movies
Favorite food: 3 Cheese Enchiladas with Queso & Side of Rice
Favorite vacation destination: Disney World
Favorite sports team: University of Texas
Place of work: Teaching & Learning Development
University attended: University of Puerto Rico
Major: Finance
Current job: Executive Director Elementary TLD
Years in education: 17
Last book read: Unreasonable Hospitality
Favorite candy: Ferrero Rocher
Last song sang out loud: Wait For It from Hamilton
Hobby: Sports/Fantasy Football
Favorite food: Pepperoni Pizza
Favorite vacation destination: San Juan, Puerto Rico
Favorite sports team: NY Yankees
Place of work: Student Services
University attended: Texas A & M Commerce
Major: Educational Leadership
Current job: Discipline 101
Years in education: 35
Last book read: Theology and the Mission of God: A Call to Faith in Action
Favorite candy: Skittles
Last song sang out loud:
Hobby: cross word puzzles
Favorite food: Chick fil a Mac n Cheese
Favorite vacation destination: Any Beach
Favorite sports team: OU Sooners
Place of work: Fine Arts
University attended: East Texas A&M, SMU, and UTD
Major: B.A. Art & Spanish, M.A. Art History, Ph.D. Aesthetic Studies
Current job: Assistant Director - Fine Arts
Years in education: 26
Last book read: Cher Autobiography
Favorite candy: Lindt Lindor Truffles
Last song sang out loud: Close to Fine
Hobby: long distance running, painting, writing, reading
Favorite food: Spanish tapas
Favorite vacation destination: Isla Mujeres
Favorite sports team: Dallas Mavericks
Place of work: Magnet Department
University attended: University of Oklahoma- Bachelor's Masters- Texas A&M Commerce
Major: Elementary Education/Special Education with a Diagnostician Certification
Current job: Magnet Specialist
Years in education: 18
Last book read: Goldfinch
Favorite candy: Turtles
Last song sang out loud: Friends in Low Places
Hobby: Reading, Football, Naps-I never get to!
Favorite food: Anything Mexican
Favorite vacation destination: Dubrovnik, Croatia
Favorite sports team: Oklahoma Sooners; OKC Thunder
Place of work: Office of Innovation
University attended: University of North Texas; Kent State; Texas A&M Commerce
Major: English/Journalism
Current job: Early College
Years in education: 22
Last book read: Remarkably Bright Creatures
Favorite candy: Chocolate Covered Peanuts
Last song sang out loud: "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette
Hobby: Reading
Favorite food: Mexican & Pizza
Favorite vacation destination: South Padre Island
Favorite sports team: Rangers
Place of work: Garland Alternative Education Center
University attended: Abilene Christian University- Doctorate
Major: Organizational Leadership
Current job: Principal
Years in education: 30
Last book read: Difficult Conversations
Favorite candy: M&Ms- Peanut
Last song sang out loud: Carolina in my mind- James Taylor
Hobby: Piano
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite vacation destination: Cuba
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Place of work: Office of Innovation
University attended: University of Texas at Austin
Major: Educational Leadership
Current job: Director, Innovation
Years in education: 21
Last book read: The 48 Laws of Power
Favorite candy: Watermelon/ Almond Joy
Last song sang out loud: A Bar Song by Shaboozey
Hobby: Being Outside
Favorite food: Seafood/ Oysters
Favorite vacation destination: Greece- Santorini or Mykonos
Favorite sports team: Tampa Bay Bucs
Place of work: Magnet Department- Office of Innovation
University attended: Texas A&M University (BS), TAMU- Commerce (MS)
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies (BS)/ Educational Leadership (MS)
Current job: Magnet Programs Facilitator
Years in education: 26
Last book read: One Italian Summer- Rebecca Serle
Favorite candy: Peanut Butter Cups
Last song sang out loud: Probably a Taylor Swift or Ty Myers song with my daughter
Hobby: Traveling, Reading, spending time with family and friends
Favorite food: Mexican, Italian
Favorite vacation destination: Italy
Favorite sports team: Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Rangers
Place of work: Sam Houston Middle School
University attended: TCU
Major: Mathematics
Current job: Algebra
Years in education: 17
Last book read: My son's novel "The Framed Behavior"
Favorite candy: Snickers
Last song sang out loud: Honesty by Billy Joel
Hobby: Singing
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite vacation destination: Moutains
Favorite sports team: Oklahoma Sooners
Place of work: Teaching & Learning Development
University attended: Texas A&M
Major: History
Current job: K-12 Social Studies
Years in education: 33
Last book read: A Place at the Nayarit
Favorite candy: Gummy Bears
Last song sang out loud: Don't Stop Believing
Hobby: Travel, Genealogy, Hiking
Favorite food: Thai
Favorite vacation destination: The Beach
Favorite sports team: Texas Aggies
Place of work: Bradfield Elementary
University attended: University of North Texas
Major: Master of Library Science
Current job: Prek-5th grade librarian
Years in education: 18
Last book read: Changes constantly-I read about 300 books a year
Favorite candy: Peanut m&ms
Last song sang out loud: If I Only Had a Brain from the Wizard of Oz
Hobby: Reading
Favorite food: White pizza
Favorite vacation destination: Beach
Favorite sports team: Texas Rangers
Place of work: Department of Research, Assessment, and Accountability
University attended: Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M-Commerce, SMU
Major: Spanish/History (Bachelors), Educational Leadership (Masters), Spanish Literature and Linguistics (Masters), Education Leadership (Doctorate in Progress)
Current job: Executive Director, RAAD
Years in education: 21
Last book read: This Book is On Fire!
Favorite candy: Anything milk chocolate with nuts
Last song sang out loud: Dream On
Hobby: Creating Lego dioramas for my 6-year-old son
Favorite food: My brother's brisket
Favorite vacation destination: Disney EVERYTHING!
Favorite sports team: Whatever team my husband is rooting for...even the Cowboys
