Tinsel & Trivia Brains

4999 Naaman Forest Blvd

Garland, TX 75040, USA

Brain - Dr. Babetta Hemphill
$100

Place of work:  Student Services

University attended:  Wake Forest University

Major:  Spanish

Current job: Executive Director - Student Services

Years in education:  0

Last book read:  Conquering Crisis - Admiral Wm. McRaven

Favorite candy:  Heath Bar

Last song sang out loud:  Oh Very Young - Cat Stevens

Hobby:  Sewing

Favorite food:  Chicken Souvlaki

Favorite vacation destination:  Asheville, NC

Favorite sports team:  Philadelphia Eagles


Brain - Nancy Ramirez
$100

Place of work:  Teaching & Learning Development

University attended:  Lamar University

Major:  Educational Technology Leadership

Current job: Supporting 3rd grade ELAR

Years in education:  19

Last book read:  This is How You Heal

Favorite candy:  Raisenettes

Last song sang out loud:  Wonderwall by Oasis

Hobby:  Hiking

Favorite food:  Pizza

Favorite vacation destination:  Anywhere there are mountains

Favorite sports team:  Chicago Bears

Brain - Cindy Rodriguez
$100

Place of work:  Student Services

University attended:  The University of Texas at Dallas

Major:  Criminology

Current job: Student Safety Supports Facilitator & Deputy Title IX Coordinator

Years in education:  10

Last book read:  Alchemised

Favorite candy:  Chocolate

Last song sang out loud:  I lived - One Republic

Hobby:  Visiting new places

Favorite food:  Tacos

Favorite vacation destination:  Scotland

Favorite sports team:  TEXAS RANGERS


Brain - Kevin Welch
$100

Place of work:  Curtis Culwell Center

University attended:  Texas A&M

Major:  Sports Management

Current job: Assistant Director CCC

Years in education:  18

Last book read:  Goodnight Moon

Favorite candy:  Reese's

Last song sang out loud:  Pink Pony Club

Hobby:  Volleyball and chess

Favorite food:  Buffalo wings

Favorite vacation destination:  Las Vegas

Favorite sports team:  Texas A&M Aggies


Brain - Kenneth Pearce
$100

Place of work:  Student Services

University attended:  Texas A&M

Major:  Food Science

Current job: Assistant Director, Student Services

Years in education:  25

Last book read:  Eaters of the Dead | by Michael Crichton

Favorite candy:  Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Last song sang out loud:  If I Could Turn Back Time | by Cher

Hobby:  Going to the movies

Favorite food:  3 Cheese Enchiladas with Queso & Side of Rice

Favorite vacation destination:  Disney World

Favorite sports team:  University of Texas


Brain - Michael Ruiz
$100

Place of work:  Teaching & Learning Development

University attended:  University of Puerto Rico

Major:  Finance

Current job: Executive Director Elementary TLD

Years in education:  17

Last book read:  Unreasonable Hospitality

Favorite candy:  Ferrero Rocher

Last song sang out loud: Wait For It from Hamilton

Hobby:  Sports/Fantasy Football

Favorite food:  Pepperoni Pizza

Favorite vacation destination: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Favorite sports team:  NY Yankees

Brain - Mary Garcia
$100

Place of work:  Student Services

University attended:  Texas A & M Commerce

Major:  Educational Leadership

Current job: Discipline 101

Years in education:  35

Last book read:  Theology and the Mission of God: A Call to Faith in Action

Favorite candy:  Skittles

Last song sang out loud: 

Hobby:  cross word puzzles

Favorite food:  Chick fil a Mac n Cheese

Favorite vacation destination:  Any Beach

Favorite sports team:  OU Sooners


Brain - Dr. Michelle Cromer
$100

Place of work:  Fine Arts

University attended:  East Texas A&M, SMU, and UTD

Major:  B.A. Art & Spanish, M.A. Art History, Ph.D. Aesthetic Studies

Current job: Assistant Director - Fine Arts

Years in education:  26

Last book read:  Cher Autobiography

Favorite candy:  Lindt Lindor Truffles

Last song sang out loud:  Close to Fine

Hobby:  long distance running, painting, writing, reading

Favorite food:  Spanish tapas

Favorite vacation destination:  Isla Mujeres

Favorite sports team:  Dallas Mavericks


Brain - Rene Bennett
$100

Place of work:  Magnet Department

University attended:  University of Oklahoma- Bachelor's Masters- Texas A&M Commerce

Major:  Elementary Education/Special Education with a Diagnostician Certification

Current job: Magnet Specialist

Years in education:  18

Last book read:  Goldfinch

Favorite candy:  Turtles

Last song sang out loud:  Friends in Low Places

Hobby:  Reading, Football, Naps-I never get to!

Favorite food:  Anything Mexican

Favorite vacation destination:  Dubrovnik, Croatia

Favorite sports team:  Oklahoma Sooners; OKC Thunder

Brain - Audrey Smallwood
$100

Place of work:  Office of Innovation

University attended:  University of North Texas; Kent State; Texas A&M Commerce

Major:  English/Journalism

Current job: Early College

Years in education:  22

Last book read:  Remarkably Bright Creatures

Favorite candy:  Chocolate Covered Peanuts

Last song sang out loud:  "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette

Hobby:  Reading

Favorite food:  Mexican & Pizza

Favorite vacation destination:  South Padre Island

Favorite sports team:  Rangers


Brain - Dr. Darrin Hemphill
$100

Place of work:  Garland Alternative Education Center

University attended:  Abilene Christian University- Doctorate

Major:  Organizational Leadership

Current job: Principal

Years in education:  30

Last book read:  Difficult Conversations

Favorite candy:  M&Ms- Peanut

Last song sang out loud:  Carolina in my mind- James Taylor

Hobby:  Piano

Favorite food:  Chicken

Favorite vacation destination:  Cuba

Favorite sports team:  Philadelphia Eagles


Brain - Jacob Nuñez
$100

Place of work:  Office of Innovation

University attended:  University of Texas at Austin

Major:  Educational Leadership

Current job: Director, Innovation

Years in education:  21

Last book read:  The 48 Laws of Power

Favorite candy:  Watermelon/ Almond Joy

Last song sang out loud:  A Bar Song by Shaboozey

Hobby:  Being Outside

Favorite food:  Seafood/ Oysters

Favorite vacation destination: Greece- Santorini or Mykonos

Favorite sports team:  Tampa Bay Bucs

Brain - Tammy McDonald
$100

Place of work:  Magnet Department- Office of Innovation

University attended:  Texas A&M University (BS), TAMU- Commerce (MS)

Major:  Interdisciplinary Studies (BS)/ Educational Leadership (MS)

Current job: Magnet Programs Facilitator

Years in education:  26

Last book read:  One Italian Summer- Rebecca Serle

Favorite candy:  Peanut Butter Cups

Last song sang out loud:  Probably a Taylor Swift or Ty Myers song with my daughter

Hobby:  Traveling, Reading, spending time with family and friends

Favorite food:  Mexican, Italian

Favorite vacation destination:  Italy

Favorite sports team:  Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Rangers


Brain - Chad Turner
$100

Place of work:  Sam Houston Middle School

University attended:  TCU

Major:  Mathematics

Current job: Algebra

Years in education:  17

Last book read:  My son's novel "The Framed Behavior"

Favorite candy:  Snickers

Last song sang out loud:  Honesty by Billy Joel

Hobby:  Singing

Favorite food:  Lasagna

Favorite vacation destination:  Moutains

Favorite sports team:  Oklahoma Sooners


Brain - John Hatch
$100

Place of work:  Teaching & Learning Development

University attended:  Texas A&M

Major:  History

Current job: K-12 Social Studies

Years in education:  33

Last book read:  A Place at the Nayarit

Favorite candy:  Gummy Bears

Last song sang out loud:  Don't Stop Believing

Hobby:  Travel, Genealogy, Hiking

Favorite food:  Thai

Favorite vacation destination:  The Beach

Favorite sports team:  Texas Aggies


Brain - Kelsey Ray
$100

Place of work:  Bradfield Elementary

University attended:  University of North Texas

Major:  Master of Library Science

Current job: Prek-5th grade librarian

Years in education:  18

Last book read:  Changes constantly-I read about 300 books a year

Favorite candy:  Peanut m&ms

Last song sang out loud:  If I Only Had a Brain from the Wizard of Oz

Hobby:  Reading

Favorite food:  White pizza

Favorite vacation destination:  Beach

Favorite sports team:  Texas Rangers


Brain - Veronica Salgado Joyner
$100

Place of work:  Department of Research, Assessment, and Accountability

University attended: Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M-Commerce, SMU

Major:  Spanish/History (Bachelors), Educational Leadership (Masters), Spanish Literature and Linguistics (Masters), Education Leadership (Doctorate in Progress)

Current job: Executive Director, RAAD

Years in education:  21

Last book read:  This Book is On Fire!

Favorite candy:  Anything milk chocolate with nuts

Last song sang out loud:  Dream On

Hobby:  Creating Lego dioramas for my 6-year-old son

Favorite food:  My brother's brisket

Favorite vacation destination:  Disney EVERYTHING!

Favorite sports team:  Whatever team my husband is rooting for...even the Cowboys

