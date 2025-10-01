Tinsel & Trivia Brains

Place of work: Department of Research, Assessment, and Accountability

University attended: Sam Houston State University, Texas A&M-Commerce, SMU

Major: Spanish/History (Bachelors), Educational Leadership (Masters), Spanish Literature and Linguistics (Masters), Education Leadership (Doctorate in Progress)

Current job: Executive Director, RAAD

Years in education: 21

Last book read: This Book is On Fire!

Favorite candy: Anything milk chocolate with nuts

Last song sang out loud: Dream On

Hobby: Creating Lego dioramas for my 6-year-old son

Favorite food: My brother's brisket

Favorite vacation destination: Disney EVERYTHING!

Favorite sports team: Whatever team my husband is rooting for...even the Cowboys