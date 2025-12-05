Tinsel & Trivia Silent Auction

Elevate your sports memorabilia collection with this stunning professionally framed Luka Dončić jersey, showcasing one of the NBA’s most electrifying superstars.





Known for his clutch performances, dazzling playmaking, and record-breaking achievements, Dončić has quickly become the face of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the league’s most celebrated talents.





This display-quality piece features:

Authentic Luka Dončić jersey

Premium professional framing with protective UV-resistant glass

Custom matting highlighting Mavericks colors

Estimated Value: $400





Perfect for any Mavericks fan, collector, office, or game room, this framed jersey is a show-stopping centerpiece and an investment into the legacy of a future Hall of Famer.