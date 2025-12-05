Tinsel & Trivia Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Elevate your sports memorabilia collection with this stunning professionally framed Luka Dončić jersey, showcasing one of the NBA’s most electrifying superstars.
Known for his clutch performances, dazzling playmaking, and record-breaking achievements, Dončić has quickly become the face of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the league’s most celebrated talents.
This display-quality piece features:
Estimated Value: $400
Perfect for any Mavericks fan, collector, office, or game room, this framed jersey is a show-stopping centerpiece and an investment into the legacy of a future Hall of Famer.
Starting bid
Bring home a one-of-a-kind centerpiece that blends craftsmanship, creativity, and community spirit! This hand-crafted steel fire pit was designed and built by our talented students from the Gilbreath Reed Career and Tech Center, who applied their skills in welding, design, and fabrication to create a functional work of art.
Featuring durable construction, clean welds, and a thoughtfully engineered design, this fire pit is perfect for backyard gatherings, cool fall evenings, or simply adding a striking focal point to your outdoor space. Every detail reflects hours of hands-on learning and teamwork—making it not just a fire pit, but a meaningful piece of student achievement.
Materials: Heavy-gauge steel
Support student craftsmanship while taking home a lasting, beautiful addition to your outdoor living area!
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Bring home a one-of-a-kind centerpiece that blends craftsmanship, creativity, and community spirit! This hand-crafted steel fire pit was designed and built by our talented students from the Gilbreath Reed Career and Tech Center, who applied their skills in welding, design, and fabrication to create a functional work of art.
Featuring durable construction, clean welds, and a thoughtfully engineered design, this fire pit is perfect for backyard gatherings, cool fall evenings, or simply adding a striking focal point to your outdoor space. Every detail reflects hours of hands-on learning and teamwork—making it not just a fire pit, but a meaningful piece of student achievement.
Materials: Heavy-gauge steel
Support student craftsmanship while taking home a lasting, beautiful addition to your outdoor living area!
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Bring home a one-of-a-kind centerpiece that blends craftsmanship, creativity, and community spirit! This hand-crafted steel fire pit was designed and built by our talented students from the Gilbreath Reed Career and Tech Center, who applied their skills in welding, design, and fabrication to create a functional work of art.
Featuring durable construction, clean welds, and a thoughtfully engineered design, this fire pit is perfect for backyard gatherings, cool fall evenings, or simply adding a striking focal point to your outdoor space. Every detail reflects hours of hands-on learning and teamwork—making it not just a fire pit, but a meaningful piece of student achievement.
Materials: Heavy-gauge steel
Support student craftsmanship while taking home a lasting, beautiful addition to your outdoor living area!
Estimated Value: $200
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!