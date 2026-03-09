Tiny Paws Kitten Care Of Rhode Island

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Tiny Paws Kitten Care Of Rhode Island

Tiny Paws Kitten Care Of Rhode Island's Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

Sizes S-XL, Gray and Heather Green colors available.

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Crewneck item
Crewneck
$35

Sizes S-XL, Ash Gray and Sand colors available. Small logo on the front with larger logo on the back.

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Hoodies item
Hoodies
$45

Sizes S-XL, Ash Gray Color. Small logo on the front with larger logo on the back.

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Exclusive Kitten Stickers item
Exclusive Kitten Stickers
$4

Stickers of some of our favorite tiny paws graduates! Write in which one(s) you'd like!

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Earings! item
Earings!
$10

Let us know which style you prefer! Can send a random set! More photos coming!

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Keychains item
Keychains
$10

Indicate which style you like or we'll send a random one!

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Add a donation for Tiny Paws Kitten Care Of Rhode Island

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