Tiny Paws Kitten Care Of Rhode Island's Shop

Offered by
Sizes S-XL, Gray and Heather Green colors available.
Sizes S-XL, Ash Gray and Sand colors available. Small logo on the front with larger logo on the back.
Sizes S-XL, Ash Gray Color. Small logo on the front with larger logo on the back.
Stickers of some of our favorite tiny paws graduates! Write in which one(s) you'd like!
Let us know which style you prefer! Can send a random set! More photos coming!
Indicate which style you like or we'll send a random one!
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