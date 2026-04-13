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About this event
5K Run/Walk Registration includes a bottle of water and Tiny Wings Koozie
VIP price includes registration, Tiny Wings tshirt, a bottle of water and a Tiny Wings Koozie
Volunteer to help out at the Tiny Wings 5K Run/Walk. Volunteer duties can include setting up, passing out water bottles and tshirts, accepting donations, sharing Tiny Wings info, clean up following the event, bake sale, concessions, bucket raffles, and registration.
$
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