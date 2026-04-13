Tiny Wings

Hosted by

Tiny Wings

About this event

Tiny Wings 5K Run/Walk

Herbert Corey Track and Field

5K Registration
$30
Available until Oct 10

5K Run/Walk Registration includes a bottle of water and Tiny Wings Koozie

VIP Admission
$55

VIP price includes registration, Tiny Wings tshirt, a bottle of water and a Tiny Wings Koozie

Volunteer
Free

Volunteer to help out at the Tiny Wings 5K Run/Walk. Volunteer duties can include setting up, passing out water bottles and tshirts, accepting donations, sharing Tiny Wings info, clean up following the event, bake sale, concessions, bucket raffles, and registration.

Add a donation for Tiny Wings

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