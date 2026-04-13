Tiny Wings's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
100% cotton available in sizes Small-4X
Unisex fit
Unisex Fit
Unisex Fit
Perfect for water bottles and laptops
By purchasing this item, you are donating a tote bag to a family affected by infant loss. Each tote is filled with information and tools to help the family through their time of loss. You will not receive the physical tote as it will be donated. We appreciate your support in providing helpful resources for these families.
For shipped orders ONLY. For local pick up orders coordinate with Katie Wangerin
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!