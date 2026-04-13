Tiny Wings

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Tiny Wings

About this shop

Tiny Wings's Shop

Tiny Wings Tote item
Tiny Wings Tote item
Tiny Wings Tote item
Tiny Wings Tote
$10
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Tiny Wings Koozie item
Tiny Wings Koozie item
Tiny Wings Koozie
$5
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Adult Tiny Wings T-shirt item
Adult Tiny Wings T-shirt item
Adult Tiny Wings T-shirt item
Adult Tiny Wings T-shirt
$25

100% cotton available in sizes Small-4X

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Tiny Wings Crewnecks Sweatshirt item
Tiny Wings Crewnecks Sweatshirt item
Tiny Wings Crewnecks Sweatshirt item
Tiny Wings Crewnecks Sweatshirt
$35

Unisex fit

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Tiny Wings Hoodie item
Tiny Wings Hoodie
$45

Unisex Fit

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Tiny Wings Long-sleeve Shirt item
Tiny Wings Long-sleeve Shirt
$27

Unisex Fit

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Tiny Wings 6" Bumper Sticker item
Tiny Wings 6" Bumper Sticker
$3
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Tiny Wings 2" Sticker item
Tiny Wings 2" Sticker
$1.50

Perfect for water bottles and laptops

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Sponsor and family's Bag item
Sponsor and family's Bag item
Sponsor and family's Bag item
Sponsor and family's Bag
$10

By purchasing this item, you are donating a tote bag to a family affected by infant loss. Each tote is filled with information and tools to help the family through their time of loss. You will not receive the physical tote as it will be donated. We appreciate your support in providing helpful resources for these families.

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Flat Rate Shipping
$6

For shipped orders ONLY. For local pick up orders coordinate with Katie Wangerin

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Add a donation for Tiny Wings

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!