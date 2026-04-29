Tioga All Sports Booster Club: Athletic Program Ad 2026-2027

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1/4 Page Ad:
Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for 1/4 page ads are 5.5” x 4.25”. Email completed graphic to: [email protected]
(See top 2 graphics of image for 1/4 page ad examples).
1/2 Page Ad:
Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for 1/2 page ads are 8.5” x 5.5”. Email completed graphic to [email protected]
(See bottom half of image for 1/2 page ad example).
Full Page Ad:
Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for Full page ads are 8.5” x 11”. Email completed graphic to [email protected]
1/4 Page Ad:
Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for 1/4 page ads are 5.5” x 4.25”. Email completed graphic to: [email protected]
(See top 2 graphics of image for 1/4 page ad examples).
1/2 Page Ad:
Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for 1/2 page ads are 8.5” x 5.5”. Email completed graphic to [email protected]
(See bottom half of image for 1/2 page ad example).
Full Page Ad:
Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for Full page ads are 8.5” x 11”. Email completed graphic to [email protected]
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