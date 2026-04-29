Tioga All Sports Booster Club

Offered by

Tioga All Sports Booster Club

About this shop

Tioga All Sports Booster Club: Athletic Program Ad 2026-2027

SENIOR ONLY 1/4 Page Ad item
SENIOR ONLY 1/4 Page Ad
$50

1/4 Page Ad:

Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for 1/4 page ads are 5.5” x 4.25”. Email completed graphic to: [email protected]

(See top 2 graphics of image for 1/4 page ad examples).

0
SENIOR ONLY 1/2 Page Ad item
SENIOR ONLY 1/2 Page Ad
$100

1/2 Page Ad:

Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for 1/2 page ads are 8.5” x 5.5”. Email completed graphic to [email protected]

(See bottom half of image for 1/2 page ad example).

0
SENIOR ONLY Full Page Ad item
SENIOR ONLY Full Page Ad
$200

Full Page Ad:

Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for Full page ads are 8.5” x 11”. Email completed graphic to [email protected]


0
BUSINESS 1/4 Page Ad item
BUSINESS 1/4 Page Ad
$100

1/4 Page Ad:

Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for 1/4 page ads are 5.5” x 4.25”. Email completed graphic to: [email protected]

(See top 2 graphics of image for 1/4 page ad examples).

0
BUSINESS 1/2 Page Ad item
BUSINESS 1/2 Page Ad
$200

1/2 Page Ad:

Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for 1/2 page ads are 8.5” x 5.5”. Email completed graphic to [email protected]

(See bottom half of image for 1/2 page ad example).

0
BUSINESS Full Page Ad item
BUSINESS Full Page Ad
$300

Full Page Ad:

Please create your full color ad using Canva or similar program. Dimensions for Full page ads are 8.5” x 11”. Email completed graphic to [email protected]


0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!