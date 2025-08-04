Tioga Blankets/Rally & Golf Towels SALE!

60"x70" Spirit Blanket, 100% polyester soft minky plush item
60"x70" Spirit Blanket, 100% polyester soft minky plush
$30

Please leave your child's name and grade level for school delivery. If you do not have a child at the school, please let your contact information and I will reach out. This is an ongoing fundraiser with no stop date at this time. We do have a limited quantity, so order today!

15"x18" Rally Towel item
15"x18" Rally Towel
$5

Please leave your child's name and grade level for school delivery. If you do not have a child at the school, please let your contact information and I will reach out.

*IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ* item
*IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ*
free

When using the link to check out, you MUST select the drop down box under SUMMARY ORDER and select $0 donation. As long as you select $0, you will not be charged an added fee for using the Zeffy platform*

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing