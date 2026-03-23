The International Relocation Associates

Hosted by

The International Relocation Associates

About this event

TIRA at EuRA | Malta

Hilton Malta

Portomaso, St. Julian's, ST J4012, Malta

TIRA Member Dinner
$87

Sunday, 26 April | 18:30 to 22:00

18:45 | Buses depart Hilton Malta

19:15 - 20:00 | Cocktails

20:00 - 22:00 | Dinner

22:00 | Buses return to Hilton Malta


Grotto Tavern | 9/10/12 St Pauls Square, Ir-Rabat, Malta

GUEST | TIRA Member Dinner
$87

This ticket is for guests of TIRA Members attending the dinner.


Sunday, 26 April | 18:30 to 22:00

18:45 | Buses depart Hilton Malta

19:15 - 20:00 | Cocktails

20:00 - 22:00 | Dinner

22:00 | Buses return to Hilton Malta


Grotto Tavern | 9/10/12 St Pauls Square, Ir-Rabat, Malta

TIRA Member Meeting and AGM
Free

TIRA Member Meeting and AGM on Monday, 27 April | 08:30 to 12:30


08:30 - 09:00 | Breakfast

09:00 - 12:30 | Meeting


Hilton Malta, Portomaso, St. Julian's, STJ4012, Malta


GUEST | TIRA Member Meeting and AGM
$30

This ticket is for additional guests attending the TIRA Member Meeting and AGM.


TIRA Member Meeting and AGM on Monday, 27 April | 08:30 to 12:30.


08:30 - 09:00 | Breakfast

09:00 - 12:30 | Meeting


Hilton Malta, Portomaso, St. Julian's, STJ4012, Malta

VIRTUAL ONLY | TIRA Member Meeting and AGM
Free

Microsoft Teams-Meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/35396939500891?p=DsLvZkCQRnwBVSwovs

Meeting-id: 353 969 395 008 91

Passcode: wK3ij3xx

Meet the Speaker Luncheon
$65

Meet the Speaker Luncheon

Monday, 27 April | 13:00 - 15:00

Ta'Xbiex Water Polo Club, 1028 Malta


GUEST | Meet the Speaker Luncheon
$65

This ticket is for additional guests attending the Meet the Speaker Luncheon.


Meet the Speaker Luncheon

Monday, 27 April | 13:00 - 15:00

Ta'Xbiex Water Polo Club, 1028 Malta

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!