TIRA at EuRA | Malta

About this event
Portomaso, St. Julian's, ST J4012, Malta
Sunday, 26 April | 18:30 to 22:00
18:45 | Buses depart Hilton Malta
19:15 - 20:00 | Cocktails
20:00 - 22:00 | Dinner
22:00 | Buses return to Hilton Malta
Grotto Tavern | 9/10/12 St Pauls Square, Ir-Rabat, Malta
This ticket is for guests of TIRA Members attending the dinner.
Sunday, 26 April | 18:30 to 22:00
18:45 | Buses depart Hilton Malta
19:15 - 20:00 | Cocktails
20:00 - 22:00 | Dinner
22:00 | Buses return to Hilton Malta
Grotto Tavern | 9/10/12 St Pauls Square, Ir-Rabat, Malta
TIRA Member Meeting and AGM on Monday, 27 April | 08:30 to 12:30
08:30 - 09:00 | Breakfast
09:00 - 12:30 | Meeting
Hilton Malta, Portomaso, St. Julian's, STJ4012, Malta
This ticket is for additional guests attending the TIRA Member Meeting and AGM.
TIRA Member Meeting and AGM on Monday, 27 April | 08:30 to 12:30.
08:30 - 09:00 | Breakfast
09:00 - 12:30 | Meeting
Hilton Malta, Portomaso, St. Julian's, STJ4012, Malta
Microsoft Teams-Meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/35396939500891?p=DsLvZkCQRnwBVSwovs
Meeting-id: 353 969 395 008 91
Passcode: wK3ij3xx
Meet the Speaker Luncheon
Monday, 27 April | 13:00 - 15:00
Ta'Xbiex Water Polo Club, 1028 Malta
This ticket is for additional guests attending the Meet the Speaker Luncheon.
Meet the Speaker Luncheon
Monday, 27 April | 13:00 - 15:00
Ta'Xbiex Water Polo Club, 1028 Malta
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