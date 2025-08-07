Tis the Season of Giving Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The ultimate getaway for your family or group nestled at the end of a cul de sac deep in the pines of
Show Low. This property sitting on 1.2 acres of beautiful Ponderosa Pines has it all! Our home has 5
bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and office. Our home can sleep 16. The main living space offers
spectacular views of the forest where deer, elk, & other wildlife can be seen. Two decks can be
accessed from kitchen/dining/living area that overlook the forest. Main living area is furnished with
large sectional, wood pellet fireplace, & big screen (65") TV. The adjoining gourmet kitchen is a
chef's dream with Viking & Wolf gas stove, griddle and ovens. Gorgeous waterfall island with
barstools. Large wood dining table can seat 12. Pamper yourself in the Grand Master Bedroom by
enjoying a luxurious chair massage followed by a relaxing soak in the garden tub overlooking the
forest or shower in the multi-faucet walk-in oversized shower. Then, let the fun begin downstairs with
retro table-style arcade games and Indiana Jones Pinball Machine. Electronic Roland Drum set,
Steel Drum & Electric Roland Keyboard add to the excitement. Big Screen (65")TV, dvd player, large
popcorn machine, fridge & microwave make this space complete. A hammock awaits you in the
forest as you watch for birds & squirrels, or keep an eye on the kids as they enjoy playing in the cool
of the pines on the swing set/climbing wall/slide play structure or in the playhouse just their size!. If
you can tear yourself away from this beautiful home, you will enjoying nearby golfing, hiking, fishing,
boat rentals, antiquing and exploring in the White Mountains. Visiting in the winter months? Sunrise
Ski Resort is an hour away, and there are plenty of sledding areas nearby.
Starting bid
This package is amazing and First Class. You get two custom suits and three shirts. These are completely tailored to you! Check out AJ's suit. Keith will come to you home or office and get you measured. You get to pick everything from stitching and buttons to inside liner and lapels.
Starting bid
3 Night Stay In Aspen, Colorado. Standard Lodge Room or Room/Kitchenette. Not valid during Holidays.
Starting bid
Two Tickets to the Suns vs Nets Game on 01/27 - Seats are in Sec 124 Row 26 Seats 11&12 - Four tickets to an ASU Mens Basketball Game in January. Date TBD
Starting bid
Autographed Bam Knight Football RB for AZ Cardinals with Two Tickets to Falcons at Cardinals 12/21/25 Seats are in Sec 101 Row 32 Seats 19&20
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 Nights at a Condo in Rocky Point
3 bedroom, 3 bath on Sandy Beach at the Princesa.
Starting bid
60 Min Hot Stone Massage at Body by Raquel and Care Package
Starting bid
Luxury Home - 4 Bedrooms - 3 Baths - (Sleeps 10) El Dorado County Vacation Home Permit Number VHR20-0226. This prof ssionally decorated & equipped custom Tahoe home is located in the beautiful community of Montgomery Estates in El Dorado County (not in city limits of South Lake Tahoe) adjacent to Heavenly Valley Resort in South Lake Tahoe which has over 27 4 sunny days per year. The National Forest and the Trout Creek meadow basin are right in front of the home offering stunning scenery and exciting activities. Be at the ski resort, the lake or south shore nightlife/casinos in minutes. No matter what season you choose to visit, this luxury Tahoe home is ready to welcome you with open arms and a vast array of exciting activities. Visiting in the winter months? Minutes away you have fun sledding, down hill skiing, cross country skiing in the meadow, snow shoeing, snowboarding, and watching the stars from the hot tub or just relaxing in front of the cozy fireplaces and enjoying the view. In the summertime, enjoy swimming in the glassy lake, fly fishing in Trout Creek, relaxing in
the • meadow out front of the house or hiking and biking on trails. Not available 6/15-9/15 or 12/15-01/10
Starting bid
$700 Gift Card to Red Mountain Ranch Country Club - Masters Driver Cover - A PING golf package including: PING Hoofer 231 Stand Bag
PING Range Bag
PING Valuables Bag
PING Players Towel
PING Cart Mitts
PING Core Drive Head Cover
PING Mallet Putter Cover
PING Flex Fit 110 Hat (gray)
PING Flex Fit 110 Hat (blue)
Starting bid
One night in a Junior Suite - 2 Robes A Hotel for Cultured Renegades in Las Vegas
Starting bid
Fun, Creative Scrapbooking Kit
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to The Sacred Art Gallery and a beautiful Rosary with book. 8" Chaplet(Single Decade Rosary) handcrafted with 10 Turquoise beads, 3 fresh water pearls, and Bali Silver findings, including 1 1/4" sterling silver native starburst cross. Beautiful!!!
Starting bid
High Tea for Two at Crowning Glory Tea Room. A one of a kind experience that you are sure to enjoy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!