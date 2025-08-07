Hosted by

Tis the Season of Giving Auction

Family Getaway in the Pines 3 Days and 2 Nights item
$500

The ultimate getaway for your family or group nestled at the end of a cul de sac deep in the pines of

Show Low. This property sitting on 1.2 acres of beautiful Ponderosa Pines has it all! Our home has 5

bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and office. Our home can sleep 16. The main living space offers

spectacular views of the forest where deer, elk, & other wildlife can be seen. Two decks can be

accessed from kitchen/dining/living area that overlook the forest. Main living area is furnished with

large sectional, wood pellet fireplace, & big screen (65") TV. The adjoining gourmet kitchen is a

chef's dream with Viking & Wolf gas stove, griddle and ovens. Gorgeous waterfall island with

barstools. Large wood dining table can seat 12. Pamper yourself in the Grand Master Bedroom by

enjoying a luxurious chair massage followed by a relaxing soak in the garden tub overlooking the

forest or shower in the multi-faucet walk-in oversized shower. Then, let the fun begin downstairs with

retro table-style arcade games and Indiana Jones Pinball Machine. Electronic Roland Drum set,

Steel Drum & Electric Roland Keyboard add to the excitement. Big Screen (65")TV, dvd player, large

popcorn machine, fridge & microwave make this space complete. A hammock awaits you in the

forest as you watch for birds & squirrels, or keep an eye on the kids as they enjoy playing in the cool

of the pines on the swing set/climbing wall/slide play structure or in the playhouse just their size!. If

you can tear yourself away from this beautiful home, you will enjoying nearby golfing, hiking, fishing,

boat rentals, antiquing and exploring in the White Mountains. Visiting in the winter months? Sunrise

Ski Resort is an hour away, and there are plenty of sledding areas nearby.

Custom Suit Package item
$1,000

This package is amazing and First Class. You get two custom suits and three shirts. These are completely tailored to you! Check out AJ's suit. Keith will come to you home or office and get you measured. You get to pick everything from stitching and buttons to inside liner and lapels.

St Moritz Lodge item
$500

3 Night Stay In Aspen, Colorado. Standard Lodge Room or Room/Kitchenette. Not valid during Holidays.

Arizona Basketball Package item
$125

Two Tickets to the Suns vs Nets Game on 01/27 - Seats are in Sec 124 Row 26 Seats 11&12 - Four tickets to an ASU Mens Basketball Game in January. Date TBD

Autographed Ball and Tickets item
$125

Autographed Bam Knight Football RB for AZ Cardinals with Two Tickets to Falcons at Cardinals 12/21/25 Seats are in Sec 101 Row 32 Seats 19&20

D-Backs Family Pack item
$250

  • Family four-pack of lower-level seats to a regular season game of your choice during the 2026 season*
  • Access to Pre-game Batting Practice**
  • Autographed Corbin Carroll baseball


Princesa Rocky Point item
$500

4 Nights at a Condo in Rocky Point 

3 bedroom, 3 bath on Sandy Beach at the Princesa. 

Spa Package - item
$100

60 Min Hot Stone Massage at Body by Raquel and Care Package

South Lake Tahoe - 3 Nights item
$500

Luxury Home - 4 Bedrooms - 3 Baths - (Sleeps 10) El Dorado County Vacation Home Permit Number VHR20-0226. This prof ssionally decorated & equipped custom Tahoe home is located in the beautiful community of Montgomery Estates in El Dorado County (not in city limits of South Lake Tahoe) adjacent to Heavenly Valley Resort in South Lake Tahoe which has over 27 4 sunny days per year. The National Forest and the Trout Creek meadow basin are right in front of the home offering stunning scenery and exciting activities. Be at the ski resort, the lake or south shore nightlife/casinos in minutes. No matter what season you choose to visit, this luxury Tahoe home is ready to welcome you with open arms and a vast array of exciting activities. Visiting in the winter months? Minutes away you have fun sledding, down hill skiing, cross country skiing in the meadow, snow shoeing, snowboarding, and watching the stars from the hot tub or just relaxing in front of the cozy fireplaces and enjoying the view. In the summertime, enjoy swimming in the glassy lake, fly fishing in Trout Creek, relaxing in
the • meadow out front of the house or hiking and biking on trails. Not available 6/15-9/15 or 12/15-01/10

Golf Package item
Golf Package
$500

$700 Gift Card to Red Mountain Ranch Country Club - Masters Driver Cover - A PING golf package including: PING Hoofer 231 Stand Bag                    

PING Range Bag                                                

PING Valuables Bag                                       

PING Players Towel                                         

PING Cart Mitts                                                  

PING Core Drive Head Cover                 

PING Mallet Putter Cover                          

PING Flex Fit 110 Hat (gray)                     

PING Flex Fit 110 Hat (blue)  

One Night Stay - The English Hotel Las Vegas item
One Night Stay - The English Hotel Las Vegas
$100

One night in a Junior Suite - 2 Robes A Hotel for Cultured Renegades in Las Vegas

Scrapbooking Kit item
$40

Fun, Creative Scrapbooking Kit

The Sacred Art Gallery and Rosary item
$75

$50 Gift Certificate to The Sacred Art Gallery and a beautiful Rosary with book. 8" Chaplet(Single Decade Rosary) handcrafted with 10 Turquoise beads, 3 fresh water pearls, and Bali Silver findings, including 1 1/4" sterling silver native starburst cross. Beautiful!!!

Crowning Glory Tea Room - Tea for Two item
$50

High Tea for Two at Crowning Glory Tea Room. A one of a kind experience that you are sure to enjoy.

