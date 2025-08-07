Tis the Season of Giving Auction

The ultimate getaway for your family or group nestled at the end of a cul de sac deep in the pines of

Show Low. This property sitting on 1.2 acres of beautiful Ponderosa Pines has it all! Our home has 5

bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and office. Our home can sleep 16. The main living space offers

spectacular views of the forest where deer, elk, & other wildlife can be seen. Two decks can be

accessed from kitchen/dining/living area that overlook the forest. Main living area is furnished with

large sectional, wood pellet fireplace, & big screen (65") TV. The adjoining gourmet kitchen is a

chef's dream with Viking & Wolf gas stove, griddle and ovens. Gorgeous waterfall island with

barstools. Large wood dining table can seat 12. Pamper yourself in the Grand Master Bedroom by

enjoying a luxurious chair massage followed by a relaxing soak in the garden tub overlooking the

forest or shower in the multi-faucet walk-in oversized shower. Then, let the fun begin downstairs with

retro table-style arcade games and Indiana Jones Pinball Machine. Electronic Roland Drum set,

Steel Drum & Electric Roland Keyboard add to the excitement. Big Screen (65")TV, dvd player, large

popcorn machine, fridge & microwave make this space complete. A hammock awaits you in the

forest as you watch for birds & squirrels, or keep an eye on the kids as they enjoy playing in the cool

of the pines on the swing set/climbing wall/slide play structure or in the playhouse just their size!. If

you can tear yourself away from this beautiful home, you will enjoying nearby golfing, hiking, fishing,

boat rentals, antiquing and exploring in the White Mountains. Visiting in the winter months? Sunrise

Ski Resort is an hour away, and there are plenty of sledding areas nearby.