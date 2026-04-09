Poway Titans Golf Boosters

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Poway Titans Golf Boosters

About this event

Titan Classic Golf Tournament

Maderas Golf Club

Single Player Registration
$250

Golf player registration includes tee time, lunch, dinner buffet and tee prizes.

4-some Player Registration
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Golf player registration for four players and includes tee time, lunch, dinner buffet and tee prizes.

Dinner Banquet & Live Auction only
$75

Join us for our Guadalajara Dinner Buffet and awards with Live Auction and raffle drawings! Purchase for guests of players, or just to join in the auction and great food. *Player registration comes with dinner buffet

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