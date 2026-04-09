Titan Classic Golf Tournament

About this event
Golf player registration includes tee time, lunch, dinner buffet and tee prizes.
Golf player registration for four players and includes tee time, lunch, dinner buffet and tee prizes.
Join us for our Guadalajara Dinner Buffet and awards with Live Auction and raffle drawings! Purchase for guests of players, or just to join in the auction and great food. *Player registration comes with dinner buffet
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