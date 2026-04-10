Titan Classic Golf Tournament Sponsorships

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About this event
Top level sponsorship includes public recognition on large entry banner, logo highlighted (& linked) on our event website, multiple social media shout-outs, full page in the event program, foursome player registration (which includes tee times, carts, lunch, dinner buffet and auction, drink tickets and tee prizes) with preferred hole assignment (1A).
As sponsor for our gourmet dinner buffet you will get special recognition at the banquet, be highlighted in our event program, as well as logo linked on event website, social media shout-outs and printed advertising at the event.
As sponsor for our gourmet boxed player lunches you will be highlighted in our event program, as well as logo linked on event website, social media shout-outs and printed advertising at the event.
Sponsor a refreshment station on course for our thirsty golfers and get your logo linked on event website, social media shout-outs, highlighted in our event program and printed advertising at the event.
Be highlighted at our delicious dessert table after our gourmet dinner, as well as highlighted in our event program and your logo linked on event website.
Sponsor drinks during our gourmet dinner buffet and be highlighted in our event program, get your logo linked on event website and printed advertising at the event.
Public recognition on all the golf carts (+75 carts), highlighted in our event program and your logo linked on event website.
Sponsor our fun Long Drive Contests (one for men and one for women) and get printed advertising at contest hole, your logo linked on event website and highlighted in our event program.
Sponsor our fun Closest to Pin Contest (one for men and one for women) and get printed advertising at contest hole, your logo linked on event website and highlighted in our event program.
Sponsor our fun Putting Contest and get printed advertising at contest hole, your logo linked on event website and highlighted in our event program.
Sponsor our Hole in One Contest to get printed advertising on Hole 7 and get your logo linked on event website and highlighted in our event program. Winner gets a car!
Sponsor our player tee prize giveaways or provide 150 giveaway items such as golf towels, cigar holders or golf balls. You'll get public recognition, get your logo linked on event website and will be highlighted in our event program.
Sponsor a massage therapist on course at the 14th tee for our golfers and be highlighted in our event program, get your logo linked on event website, and printed advertising at the event.
Get public recognition highlighted on the inside spread of our program going out to all attendees, as well as your logo linked on event website and social media shout out.
Sponsor our cigar station and have your logo linked on event website, printed advertising at the event and be highlighted in our event program.
Sponsor our front and center Registration table and get public recognition with printed advertising at the event, be highlighted in our event program and have your logo linked on event website.
Sponsor our on-site photo op station for players and get public recognition with printed advertising at the event, be highlighted in our event program and have your logo linked on event website.
Sponsor our exciting Live Auction after dinner and be mentioned at beginning and end, as well as highlighted in the event program auction listing and on our website.
Get featured at one of the beautiful holes along the famous Maderas golf course as well as listed in the program.
Can't make it to the tee time, not a golfer or just want a fun night out? Join us for our Guadalajara Dinner Buffet and awards banquet with Live Auction and raffle drawings! Don't forget an extra ticket for your guest.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!