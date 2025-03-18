Titan Fitness Club 2025 Raffle

Pickleball Essentials
$1
1 carrying bag, 2 pickleball rackets, 4 pickleballs
Sports Essentials
$3
1 Basketball (full sized), 1 Football (college sized), 1 soccer ball (size 5), 1 air pump
Fitness Essentials
$5
1 yoga mat, 1 ab roller, 1 jump rope, 1 fitness ball, 3 resistance bands, 3 mini resistance loops

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing