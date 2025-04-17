Indianapolis Arts Chorale
Titanic Chorus
Chorus Registration - Soprano
$25
The cost of participation is $25, which covers our accompanist and rehearsal facility fees due to rehearsing beyond the normal IAC season. If this is prohibitive, please email
[email protected]
!
Chorus Registration - Alto
$25
The cost of participation is $25, which covers our accompanist and rehearsal facility fees due to rehearsing beyond the normal IAC season. If this is prohibitive, please email
[email protected]
!
Chorus Registration - Tenor
$25
The cost of participation is $25, which covers our accompanist and rehearsal facility fees due to rehearsing beyond the normal IAC season. If this is prohibitive, please email
[email protected]
!
Chorus Registration - Bass
$25
The cost of participation is $25, which covers our accompanist and rehearsal facility fees due to rehearsing beyond the normal IAC season. If this is prohibitive, please email
[email protected]
!
