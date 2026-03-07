Titans Shamrock Fest Silent Auction- Dining, Education, PHS and More! (B)

Step inside the world of San Diego’s bravest with this exclusive experience at San Diego Fire Station #1, the largest fire station in the county. This rare opportunity begins with a private, guided tour of the station, exploring the bustling apparatus bay, fire engines, emergency vehicles, and state-of-the-art equipment, while learning how the crew trains, prepares, and coordinates during emergencies. The evening concludes with dinner along side the firefighters, giving you the chance to hear firsthand stories, ask questions, and connect personally with the heroes who keep San Diego safe. A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss!





Valid through 12/31/26. Valued at PRICELESS. Thank you to our donor, San Diego Fire Station #1.