Titans Shamrock Fest Silent Auction- Dining, Education, PHS and More! (B)

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About this event
Winning items will be picked up at checkout at the Titans Shamrock Fest. Contact Elsie Russ, [email protected] for items not picked up at the event. Items must be picked up within 14 days, no refunds will be given. PHF reserves the right to donate items not collected within this timeframe.
Starting bid
Step inside the world of San Diego’s bravest with this exclusive experience at San Diego Fire Station #1, the largest fire station in the county. This rare opportunity begins with a private, guided tour of the station, exploring the bustling apparatus bay, fire engines, emergency vehicles, and state-of-the-art equipment, while learning how the crew trains, prepares, and coordinates during emergencies. The evening concludes with dinner along side the firefighters, giving you the chance to hear firsthand stories, ask questions, and connect personally with the heroes who keep San Diego safe. A one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss!
Valid through 12/31/26. Valued at PRICELESS. Thank you to our donor, San Diego Fire Station #1.
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Enjoy a night of live music with admission for 10 guests to a Friday Night Happy Hour show (5:30–7:45 PM) at the legendary Belly Up Tavern. Grab your friends, enjoy great music, and kick off the weekend at one of San Diego’s most iconic live music venues!
Valid through 3/31/27. Valued at $120. Thank you to our donor, the Belly Up Tavern.
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Enjoy a delightful tasting experience at Castelli & Pizarro Family Winery with a tasting flight of five exclusive wines paired with a charcuterie board for 4. Relax, sip, and savor the flavors of locally crafted wines in a beautiful winery setting—perfect for a fun outing with friends.
Valid through 12/31/26. Valued at $185. Thank you to our donor, Castelli & Pizarro Family Winery.
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Create the perfect spread with this Charcuterie Board Basket, featuring a delicious assortment of jams, crackers, summer sausage, bruschetta and pesto—everything you need to build a beautiful and tasty appetizer, including a beautiful wooden board with clear lid! Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a cozy night in!
Valued at $50. Thank you to our donor, the Russ Family.
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Enjoy a cozy cup of joe with this thoughtfully curated gift basket. Featuring 2 beautiful handmade mugs from Meraki Pottery, flavorful coffee & a $10 gift card from King's Crafts, and a $30 gift card to The Ceramic Cafe. Perfect for coffee lovers and creative spirits alike, this basket offers the chance to sip great coffee in the comfort of your home and enjoy a fun, hands-on pottery painting experience.
Valued at $150. Thank you to our donors, Meraki Pottery, King's Craft, and the Ceramic Cafe.
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Enjoy a delicious collection of 3 bottles of wine from Cordiano Winery: Primitivo, Trinity Red Blend, and Grenache. Perfect for sharing with friends, pairing with a great meal, or savoring a relaxing evening with exceptional local wines. Cheers!
Valued at $145. Thank you to our donor, Cordiano Winery.
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Enjoy a sushi platter featuring 9 signature rolls from D2GoSushi. Perfect for sharing with friends or family, this delicious assortment highlights fresh ingredients and creative rolls that sushi lovers will enjoy.
Valid through 6/30/2026. Valued at $120. Thank you to our donor, D2GoSushi.
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Cool off with a Snow Cone Party for 25 guests from Earth Made Snow Cones! Enjoy one hour of on-site service with refreshing, handcrafted snow cones—perfect for birthdays, school celebrations, or summer gatherings. A fun and delicious treat everyone will love!
Valid through 10/31/2026. Valued at $180. Thank you to our donor, Earth Made Snow Cones.
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Enjoy a $50 gift card to Poway's favorite taco shop, El Ranchito. Treat yourself to delicious Mexican favorites, refreshing drinks, and a fun, festive dining experience. Perfect for a casual night out or a family meal!
Valued at $50. Thank you to our donor, El Ranchito Taco Shop.
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming Farm & Garden Basket featuring farm fresh eggs, Ranunculus plant, seeds, pots, and gardening accessories - perfect for anyone who loves gardening, or farm-inspired living. A thoughtful collection celebrating agriculture and homegrown goodness from our own Poway High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Booster Club.
Value at $50. Thank you to our donor, Poway High FFA.
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Enjoy a flavorful outing in charming Old Poway Park with this local treat. This auction item includes a tshirt and $25 gift card to the Hop Stop, known for its great selection of craft beer and relaxed atmosphere, and a $25 gift card to UVAS Winery, where you can savor locally crafted wines. It’s the perfect way to sip, relax, and enjoy a toast to the city in the country.
Valued at $70. Thank you to our donors, the Hop Stop and UVAS Winery.
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Take your taste buds on a trip around the world with this International Treats Basket! Enjoy a delicious assortment of European cookies, Dubai hot cocoa, Italian biscotti, Turkish Delights, caramels, popcorn and more—a sweet collection of global flavors perfect for sharing or savoring yourself.
Valued at $50. Thank you to our donor, the Russ Family.
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Celebrate the flavors of the season with this delightful Poway Farmer's Market basket filled with fresh, in-season produce, $60 gift card to D'Acquito Farms, and $40 gift card to Dry Dock Fish Company. Bring the vibrant spirit of Poway’s Farmers Market straight to your kitchen!
Valued at $200. Thank you to our donors, the Gomberg Family, D'Acquisto Farms and Dry Dock Fish Company.
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Celebrate in style with this Prosecco Basket, featuring 2 bottles of Prosecco, Irish chocolate biscuits, chocolate mint biscuits, 4 elegant champagne flutes, and 4 crystal dessert bowls. Perfect for brunch, celebrations, or a sparkling evening with friends.
Valued at $75. Thank you to our donor, the Derobertis Family.
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Indulge your taste buds and satisfy your cravings with the ultimate Raising Cane's gift basket! Packed with everything you need for a delicious dining experience, this basket includes: Party Cooler, Everyday Cane Plush Puppy, Raising Cane's Logo Keychain, Short Sleeve Tee, One Love Koozie, 2 BOG Free Box Cards, 1 BOG Free Kids Combo Card, 3 BOG Free Lemonade Cards, Lip Sauce Lip Balm, and Note Pad and Pen.
Valued at $85. Thank you to our donor, Raising Cane's.
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Unwind with this cozy tea gift basket designed for moments of calm and comfort. It includes soothing tea leaves, a ceramic mug, a convenient mug warmer base to keep your drink perfectly warm, and delicious chocolates for a sweet treat. Perfect for relaxing evenings, self-care moments, or a thoughtful gift for any tea lover.
Valued at $100. Thank you to our donor, the Blacker Family.
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Enjoy a delicious assortment of fan-favorite treats from Trader Joe’s! This basket includes a variety of popular snacks and goodies valued, in a collectible Trader Joe's Arizona state bag. Perfect for sharing, movie nights, or stocking your pantry with tasty favorites.
Valued at $50. Thank you to our donor, Trader Joe's.
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Enjoy the Best of the Vine Estate & Sustainability Tour and Tasting for 4 at La Crema Estate at Saralee's Vineyard in beautiful Sonoma. This special experience offers a behind-the-scenes look at sustainable winemaking along with a guided tasting of La Crema wines. This package also includes a wine cooler, water bottle, apron, 1 bottle of Cabernet, and 1 bottle of Sauvignon Blanc—perfect for bringing a taste of wine country home. Cheers!
Valid through 12/31/2027. Valued at $480. Thank you to our donor, Jackson Family Wines.
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Enjoy a luxurious wine-tasting experience in the comfort of your own home with this exclusive gift certificate! Gather up to 12 guests for an unforgettable 8-bottle wine sampling featuring hand-selected wines from around the world.
A knowledgeable wine consultant will guide your group through each tasting, sharing insights on the wines' origins, flavors, and pairings. Whether you're a wine connoisseur or just love a good glass, this experience is perfect for celebrations, date nights, or simply exploring new wines with friends!
Valid through 12/31/2026. Valued at $415. Thank you to our donor, PRP Wine International.
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Elevate your next gathering with a Private Wine Class for 10-20 guests at Total Wine & More. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or just beginning your journey, this exclusive experience offers a fun and educational tasting led by one of Total Wine’s knowledgeable experts.
Perfect for birthdays, corporate events, or social get-togethers, this class provides a relaxed yet informative atmosphere, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Valid through 1/7/2027. Valued at $600. Thank you to our donor, Total Wine & More.
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Treat yourself to a Custom European Facial from Alexandra Byzova at 4Ever Young Skin Care. This personalized skincare treatment is designed to refresh, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin for a healthy, glowing complexion.
Valid through 3/31/2027. Valued at $130. Thank you to our donors, Iryna Sheeler and Alexandra Byzova.
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Lift, tone, and rejuvenate your skin with a Sculptural Facelift Facial Treatment from Alexandra Byzova at 4Ever Young Skin Care. This specialized facial uses advanced massage techniques to naturally sculpt and refresh your complexion for a radiant, youthful glow.
Valid through 3/31/2027. Valued at $200. Thank you to our donors, Iryna Sheeler and Alexandra Byzova.
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This item features the gift of healthy, beautiful hair. It includes Atomic Professional Biotin Cleanse, Soothing Hair Whip, and Keratin Miracle Hair Repair Conditioner to nourish, strengthen, and restore shine. It also includes an exclusive consultation with professional stylist Laura Villalobos, offering personalized guidance to help achieve your best hair yet. Perfect for anyone looking to refresh, repair, and elevate their hair care routine.
Valued at $100. Thank you to our donor, Laura Villalobos.
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Add a touch of elegance to any look with the “Bella” Pendent Necklace & Stud Earrings Set from Kendra Scott. This beautiful set features the brand’s signature style—timeless, versatile, and perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. The Bella set makes a stunning addition to any jewelry collection or a thoughtful gift.
Valued at $150. Thank you to our donor, Kendra Scott.
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Capture special family memories with a Family Portrait Session from Keane Studios. This package includes a professional portrait session (outdoor or in-studio) and one digital image to cherish for years to come.
Valid through 3/31/2027. Valued at $200. Thank you to our donor, Keane Studios.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 60-minute private on-location photo session with Looking Glass Photography. This package includes 5 beautifully edited digital images, perfect for family photos, senior portraits, or capturing a special moment. Create lasting memories with a professional photography experience.
Valid though 3/31/2027. Valued at $240. Thank you to our donor, Looking Glass Photography.
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Capture beautiful memories with a mini photography session from Melissa Atkinson Photography. This auction item offers a professional mini session and 10+ edited images. Perfect for family portraits, couples, or updated photos. Melissa’s warm style and expert eye create natural, timeless images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Valid through 3/31/2027. Valued at $350. Thank you to our donor, Melissa Atkinson Photography.
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Transform your space with a professional interior design consultation from Rita Stadack of Interior Design Factor. Get expert guidance on layout, color, furnishings, and design ideas to help bring your vision for your home to life.
Valid through 3/31/2027. Valued at $300. Thank you to our donors, Iryna Sheeler and Interior Design Factor.
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Treat your dog to a Basic Hygiene Package at Scenthound. This package includes a bath, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, and nail clip to keep your pup clean, healthy, and happy.
Valid through 6/15/2026. Valued at $55. Thank you to our donor, Scenthound.
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Make any occasion extra special with a 24-hour sign rental from Sign Greeters. Perfect for birthdays, graduations, celebrations, or special announcements, these eye-catching yard signs add a fun and festive touch to any event!
Valid through 12/31/2026. Valued at $110. Thank you to our donor, Sign Greeters.
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Learn to play this classic game with a Mahjong set plus 3 Mahjong lessons for up to 4 players with Paula Gomberg. The Mahjong set features: oversize mahjong tiles, stylish canvas tote, and Plastic storage trays. Perfect for beginners or anyone wanting to sharpen their skills, this fun experience will have you ready to host your own Mahjong game night!
Valid through 12/31/2026. Valued at $600. Thank you to our donor, Paula Gomberg.
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Boost test scores and academic confidence with support from Wise Owl Prep. This auction item includes four one-hour in-home tutoring sessions with expert tutor Mark Walters, perfect for SAT preparation or math tutoring. These personalized sessions focus on helping students master concepts, strengthen skills, and improve test performance. A valuable opportunity for academic success.
Valid though 3/31/2027. Valued at $400. Thank you to our donor, Wise Owl Prep.
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This auction features a classic letterman jacket from Varsity Room, the perfect way to commemorate earning a varsity letter. The blank jacket can be personalized with your varsity letter, patches, class year, and other custom details, creating a one-of-a-kind keepsake that celebrates your dedication, team spirit, and high school achievements.
Valued at $250. Jacket size can be exchanged at the Varsity Room located in Solana Beach. Thank you to our donor, the Varsity Room.
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Celebrate senior year in style with this Senior Class Package. This auction item includes a senior yearbook portrait session with Keane Studios and a cap and gown for graduation from Jostens. It’s the perfect way to mark this important milestone and ensure your senior is ready for both the yearbook and graduation day.
Valid through 11/1/2026, photos not included and available for purchase separately. Valued at $100. Thank you to our donors, Keane Studios and Jostens.
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What does Titan Strong look like? It looks like rolling onto campus with your own security detail! This exclusive auction item gives one student the ultimate Titan treatment — personal chauffeur service and escorted transitions throughout the day by our campus security. It’s spirited. It’s fun. It’s peak Titan Pride. Don’t miss your chance to win one of Shamrock Fest’s most talked-about experiences!
Starting bid
Ensure a prime view of your graduate’s big moment with this VIP 2026 Graduation Seating Package for Poway High School’s Class of 2026! This exclusive package includes:
Reserved field seats for 4 – Enjoy some of the best seats in the house.
Reserved parking - One reserved parking space in the PHS staff parking lot.
Celebrate this milestone with the comfort and convenience of reserved field seating and parking.
Starting bid
Ensure a prime view of your graduate’s big moment with this 2026 Graduation Skybox Seating Package for Poway High School’s Class of 2026! This exclusive package provides:
Reserved skybox seats for 4 – Enjoy THE best seats in the house.
Reserved parking - One reserved parking space in the PHS staff parking lot.
Celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime milestone with the comfort and convenience of reserved seating and parking!
Starting bid
Prepare your student for independence with the College Send-Off Package from Allums Law. This helpful package includes Safe Send-Off forms and an informational webinar, plus essential legal documents such as a Durable Power of Attorney for Financial Affairs, FERPA Waiver, and Advance Healthcare Directive. A smart way to ensure parents can assist their student when it matters most.
Valued at $180. Thank you to our donor, Allums Law.
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Secure your family’s future with an Integrated Estate Plan from Allums Law. This complete package includes an attorney consultation, document preparation, notarizations, and funding guidance to help ensure your estate plan is properly established.
Included documents: Revocable Living Trust, two Pour-Over Wills, two Durable Powers of Attorney for Asset Management, two Advance Healthcare Directives, one Grant Deed and other funding documents, instructional materials, and burial directives.
A valuable opportunity to put a thoughtful plan in place for peace of mind.
Valued at $2,600. Thank you to our donor, Allums Law.
Starting bid
Feeling lucky? Try your luck! This bundle includes 17 California Lottery scratcher tickets from the California Lottery. Scratch, play, and see if you’re the next big winner! A fun chance to win big!
Valued at $54. Thank you to our donor, Steph Cole.
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