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Titi's Tatas Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Titi's Tatas Foundation's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

701 S Ware Rd, McAllen, TX 78501, USA

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Kendra Scott, value of $85.


Add a touch of timeless elegance to any outfit with these stunning Kendra Scott rose quartz earrings, set in gold and beautifully crafted to reflect Kendra Scott's signature style of sophistication heart.

Sapphire Nails & Spa Gift Card item
Sapphire Nails & Spa Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a relaxing spa treatment from Sapphire Nails & Spa! This $50 gift card can be used toward luxurious nail and spa services—perfect for a little self-care or a thoughtful gift.

Beach Getaway item
Beach Getaway
$125

Starting bid

At a value of $400, this coastal getaway could be yours! Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay on beautiful South Padre Island. Whether you’re looking to unwind on the beach, take in the sunset, or enjoy local dining and entertainment, this getaway offers the perfect escape.

Bogg Bag item
Bogg Bag
$35

Starting bid

Take home this stylish and practical Pink Bogg Bag, valued at $90! Perfect for the beach, gym, or everyday errands, this durable and easy-to-clean tote is as fashionable as it is functional—a must-have for anyone on the go!

Hands in Art Studio Gift Card item
Hands in Art Studio Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a creative date night at Hands in Art Studio! This $70 gift card can be used for a fun and memorable experience painting, crafting, and exploring your artistic side together—perfect for couples or friends looking for a unique night out.

UTRGV Game Day Accessory Bundle item
UTRGV Game Day Accessory Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Show your Vaquero pride with this ultimate UTRGV Game Day Accessory Bundle, valued at $150! This bundle includes a clear bag, beaded purse strap, earrings, bracelet, beaded keychain, chapstick, and Vaquero stickers—everything you need to cheer on your team in style.

Wine and Board Basket item
Wine and Board Basket
$75

Starting bid

Indulge in the perfect night of relaxation with this Wine & Board Basket, valued at $175! Featuring a selection of fine wine and a beautifully crafted board, it’s ideal for entertaining, cozy nights in, or sharing with friends.

Fall Vibes Coffee and Decor Basket item
Fall Vibes Coffee and Decor Basket
$35

Starting bid

Celebrate the cozy season with this Fall Vibes Coffee & Décor Basket, valued at $75! Filled with seasonal coffee and charming autumn décor, it’s the perfect way to bring warmth and comfort to your home or office.

Skin Boss Gift Card item
Skin Boss Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate pampering experience with a $170 gift card to Skin Boss! Enjoy luxurious spa treatments designed to refresh, rejuvenate, and leave you feeling your absolute best.

TT Foundation 32oz Stanley Cup item
TT Foundation 32oz Stanley Cup
$40

Starting bid

Stay hydrated in style with this engraved Titis Tatas Foundation 32oz Stanley Cup, valued at $85! Durable, sleek, and personalized, it’s perfect for home, work, or on-the-go, all while supporting a great cause.

Southern Melon Boutique Bundle item
Southern Melon Boutique Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Get ready to show off your style and stay organized with this Southern Melon Boutique bundle, valued at $160! Includes a Consuela notepad, an additional notepad, a cap, a telly tie, magnets, a 40oz tumbler, and a $25 gift card—perfect for everyday use or gifting!

GK Hair Keratin Treatment item
GK Hair Keratin Treatment
$100

Starting bid

Transform your hair with a luxurious GK Hair Keratin Treatment from Karen’s Classics Salon, valued at $300! Smooth, shine, and rejuvenate your locks with this professional treatment for a sleek, frizz-free look.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!