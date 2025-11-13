Title of Liberty

Title of Liberty

Title of Liberty 2026 Spring Membership Fee

Spring semester family fee
$50

No expiration

Select this option if your family is participating ONLY in the required classes. This fee covers materials for all AHS extension classes, the Scholar Connect class and the PE classes. This fee does not include the fee for picture book biography or Spanish class. This fee is non refundable.

Spring semester family fee + Picture book biography fee
$55

No expiration

Select this option if your family is participating in the picture book biography class BUT NOT Spanish class. $50 family enrollment fee + $5 family picture book biography class fee. This fee is non refundable.

Spring semester family fee + Spanish class
$55

No expiration

Select this option if your family is participating in the Spanish class BUT NOT Picture Book Biography class. $50 family enrollment fee + $5 Spanish class fee. This fee is non refundable.

SpringSemester family fee + Picture book biography + Spanish
$60

No expiration

Select this option if your family will be participating in BOTH Picture Book Biography and Spanish classes. $50 family enrollment fee + $5 PBB class fee + $5 Spanish class fee. This fee is non refundable.

