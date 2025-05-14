Title Sponsor Package

17110 Northgate Forest Dr

Northgate Forest, TX 77068, USA

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$5,000
Recognized as title sponsor for the tournament. Company name and logo prominently featured as title sponsor in all marketing materials and on social media (at least 2xs/week). Five tee-box signs (provided by KFM) and opportunity to set up station at assigned hole. Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags. Prominent banner placements- (Max 2) retractable banners provided by the title sponsor. Entry for 20 golfers (5 teams), banquet lunch with special seating, and the opportunity to speak before awards.
