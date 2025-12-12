Titus Lodge #004's End of Year Raffle 2025

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About this raffle
1 ticket for $5
Your ticket goes into all three drawings.
1 ticket gives you 3 chances to win!
5 tickets for $20.
Your tickets go into all three drawings.
5 entries give you a strong boost in your chances to win!
12 tickets for $40.
Your tickets go into all three drawings.
12 entries give you a big advantage with multiple shots at every prize.
35 tickets for $100.
Your tickets go into all three drawings.
35 entries put you in the prime position for all three prizes.
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