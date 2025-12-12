Titus Lodge #004

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Titus Lodge #004

About this raffle

Titus Lodge #004's End of Year Raffle 2025

TIER 1 - Single Ticket
$5

1 ticket for $5

Your ticket goes into all three drawings.

1 ticket gives you 3 chances to win!

TIER 2 - Support Bundle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

5 tickets for $20.

Your tickets go into all three drawings.

5 entries give you a strong boost in your chances to win!

TIER 3 - Winner’s Bundle
$40
This includes 12 tickets

12 tickets for $40.

Your tickets go into all three drawings.

12 entries give you a big advantage with multiple shots at every prize.

TIER 4 - Champion Bundle
$100
This includes 35 tickets

35 tickets for $100.

Your tickets go into all three drawings.

35 entries put you in the prime position for all three prizes.

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