Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce in Orange County

Hosted by

Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce in Orange County

About this event

TJCCOC Taiwanese Heritage Night @ Angel Stadium 05/20/2026

2000 E Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806, USA

General Admission
$33

MEMBERS: Discounted rate of $29/ ticket. Please check your emails for your member exclusive discount code!

TJCCOC Membership + General Admission Bundle ($79)
$79

Select this for TJCCOC Membership ($50/annual) and General Admission (discounted member price of $29) to the event! Sign up for membership and save with member discounts to future events!

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