TJCCOC Taiwanese Heritage Night @ Angel Stadium 05/20/2026

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MEMBERS: Discounted rate of $29/ ticket. Please check your emails for your member exclusive discount code!
Select this for TJCCOC Membership ($50/annual) and General Admission (discounted member price of $29) to the event! Sign up for membership and save with member discounts to future events!
Please remember to complete your membership form at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/taiwanese-junior-chamber-of-commerce-in-orange-countys-annual-membership. Thank you!
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