TJS Back-to-School

Give a whole class the pencils they need to learn, create, and thrive this school year.
Help spark imagination and bring lessons to life by providing colorful markers for a classroom full of young learners.
Keep lessons clear and engaging by supplying a class with the Expo markers their teachers rely on every day.
Brighten a child's school day by providing crayons that help them color, create, and express their imagination.
Help students build, create, and learn by providing glue for hands-on classroom activities.
From practicing handwriting to solving math problems, your gift of notebooks helps students stay organized and engaged all year long.
By providing scissors, you're helping students safely build motor skills, complete projects, and bring their creativity to life.
Your gift provides printer paper for lessons, construction paper for creativity, and poster board for big ideas.
Equip students with calculators that build confidence in math and support success from simple sums to more advanced problem-solving.
Give three students the gift of confidence and belonging by providing them with clean, well-fitting school uniforms.
Support a student’s full academic journey by providing textbooks in math, science, reading, and more.
Help a teacher stock their classroom with essential materials for a full month of impactful, engaging instruction.
Provide nutritious meals for an entire class, fueling their minds and bodies for a full week of learning.
Help our students get to and from school safely by covering the cost of fuel for our school bus for a whole month.
Provide a full year of internet access through Starlink, keeping our entire campus connected to vital educational tools, resources, and opportunities.
