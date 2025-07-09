TJS Back-to-School

Pencils Per Classroom
$25

Give a whole class the pencils they need to learn, create, and thrive this school year.

Markers Per Classroom
$25

Help spark imagination and bring lessons to life by providing colorful markers for a classroom full of young learners.

Expo Markers Per Classroom
$25

Keep lessons clear and engaging by supplying a class with the Expo markers their teachers rely on every day.

Crayons Per Classroom
$25

Brighten a child's school day by providing crayons that help them color, create, and express their imagination.

Glue Per Classroom
$25

Help students build, create, and learn by providing glue for hands-on classroom activities.

Notebooks Per Classroom
$50

From practicing handwriting to solving math problems, your gift of notebooks helps students stay organized and engaged all year long.

Scissors Per Classroom
$50

By providing scissors, you're helping students safely build motor skills, complete projects, and bring their creativity to life.

Paper Per Classroom
$50

Your gift provides printer paper for lessons, construction paper for creativity, and poster board for big ideas.

Calculators Per Classroom
$100

Equip students with calculators that build confidence in math and support success from simple sums to more advanced problem-solving.

Student Uniforms
$100

Give three students the gift of confidence and belonging by providing them with clean, well-fitting school uniforms.

Full Set of Subject Textbooks
$250

Support a student’s full academic journey by providing textbooks in math, science, reading, and more.

Teacher Supplies for 1 Month
$750

Help a teacher stock their classroom with essential materials for a full month of impactful, engaging instruction.

Feed a Class for 1 Week
$900

Provide nutritious meals for an entire class, fueling their minds and bodies for a full week of learning.

School Bus Fuel
$1,000

Help our students get to and from school safely by covering the cost of fuel for our school bus for a whole month.

Campus Internet for 1 Year
$1,300

Provide a full year of internet access through Starlink, keeping our entire campus connected to vital educational tools, resources, and opportunities.

