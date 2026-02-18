P.S. 40 KidFest 2026

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About this event
Tickets required for all adults and walking children.
Entry fee includes photo booth, DJ, games and craft projects
We are not capping ticket sales; entry will be first in first served, and once we hit capacity, we'll let people in as space is available (last year there was no line at the door that lasted longer than a few minutes.)
SELECT 0% AT END OF YOUR PURCHASE TO AVOID PAYING THE ADDITIONAL ZEFFY "FEES"
THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY BRACELETS WHICH ARE PURCHASED SEPARATELY
You'll want the tickets for food, snacks, water & treats, cotton candy and some of must-do activities throughout the night like slime making, glitter tattoos, poster making!
Cashless event (additional tickets can be purchased on site)
SELECT 0% AT END OF YOUR PURCHASE TO AVOID PAYING THE ADDITIONAL ZEFFY "FEES"
THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY BRACELETS WHICH ARE PURCHASED SEPARATELY
Activity tickets good for slime making, glitter tattoos, poster making, food & more!
SELECT 0% AT END OF YOUR PURCHASE TO AVOID PAYING THE ADDITIONAL ZEFFY "FEES"
$
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