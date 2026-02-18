P.S. 40 KidFest 2026

THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE ENTRY BRACELETS WHICH ARE PURCHASED SEPARATELY





You'll want the tickets for food, snacks, water & treats, cotton candy and some of must-do activities throughout the night like slime making, glitter tattoos, poster making!





Cashless event (additional tickets can be purchased on site)





SELECT 0% AT END OF YOUR PURCHASE TO AVOID PAYING THE ADDITIONAL ZEFFY "FEES"