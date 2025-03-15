The Kronos Adam Foundation
TKAF Swag Bake Sale - Hero's Volley
TKAF T-Shirts
$20
Exclusive swag to help you look your best!
TKAF Coozies
$5
Keep your favorite beverage cool this summer with TKAF!
TKAF Coffee Mug
$10
Morning coffee just got a whole lot better with TKAF!
TKAF Pup Costumes
$15
No matter the season, it's always a good idea to put your best paw forward!
TKAF Bandannas
$5
Look Stylish and cool this summer!
Cheesecakes
$5
Pineapple, Blueberry, Cherry
Tres Leches Cake
$7
Cup Cakes/ Muffins
$2
Cinnamon Biscuits
$5
Cookies
$3
Tortillas
$10
