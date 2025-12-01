TLC SHOP School Uniforms and PE Uniforms (copy)

TLC PE Short Sleeve + Jogger Bundle
2 x Short Sleeve Shirt
1 x Jogger
Tricot Track Jogger
A modern jogger built for comfort and movement. Made with smooth, durable tricot fabric, it offers a soft feel inside and a sleek look outside. Features include an elastic waistband with interior drawcord for an adjustable fit, side pockets for essentials, and tapered legs with ribbed cuffs for a streamlined style that works for school, practice, or everyday wear.
Size Waist (in)
X-Small 26-28
Small 29-31
Medium 32-34
Large 35-37
X-Large 38-40
Short Sleeve Performance Tee
Lightweight, breathable, and built for being active. This long sleeve tee delivers moisture-wicking comfort to keep them dry and cool, plus UPF 50 sun protection for added coverage outdoors. The athletic cut and smooth finish make it versatile for training, sports, or casual wear.
Size
Size Chest (in)
X-Small 22-24
Small 25-27
Medium 28-30
Large 31-33
X-Large 34-36
Please note that all sales are final. We do not accept returns, exchanges, or refunds.
TLC PE Long Sleeve + Jogger Bundle
2 x Long Sleeve Shirt
1 x Jogger
Long Sleeve Performance Tee
Lightweight, breathable, and built for being active. This long sleeve tee delivers moisture-wicking comfort to keep them dry and cool, plus UPF 50 sun protection for added coverage outdoors. The athletic cut and smooth finish make it versatile for training, sports, or casual wear.
Size
Size Chest (in)
X-Small 22-24
Small 25-27
Medium 28-30
Large 31-33
X-Large 34-36
Please note that all sales are final. We do not accept returns, exchanges, or refunds.
TLC PE Long Sleeve + Short Sleeve + Jogger Adult
1 x Short Sleeve Shirt
1 x Long Sleeve Shirt
1 x Jogger
Short Sleeve Performance Tee
An everyday athletic essential. This short sleeve tee combines moisture-wicking technology with built-in UPF 50 protection to block harmful sun rays. Its lightweight construction and easy-moving fit make it ideal for sports, school, or relaxed wear.
Size
Size Chest (in)
X-Small 22-24
Small 25-27
Medium 28-30
Large 31-33
X-Large 34-36
Please note that all sales are final. We do not accept returns, exchanges, or refunds.
A cozy midweight youth zip-up built for everyday comfort. Made with an 8.5 oz cotton-polyester blend fleece, this hoodie offers warmth without bulk and holds up great for school, activities, and daily wear. Made with 80/20 cotton-poly blend with 20-singles face yarn for added softness. The jersey-lined hood, kissing zipper, 1×1 ribbed cuffs and waistband, and split-stitch double-needle seams all work together to create a long-lasting, premium feel. Additional features include twill neck tape for comfort, a tear-away neck label, and a youth-safe no-drawcord design. With its standard fit, this hoodie gives kids room to move while keeping the look clean and sharp.
Size
Size Chest (in)
Small (6/8) 16
Medium (10/12) 18
Large (14/16) 20
X-Large (18/20) 22
Please note that all sales are final. We do not accept returns, exchanges, or refunds.
Uniform Polo Shirt with Embroidery
A classic uniform polo made from a 65% cotton, 35% polyester blend. Features a pull-on design, pique cotton fabric with a ribbed collar and sleeves, and a wide range of colors. Machine washable and available in regular cut youth sizes.
Size
Size Chest (in)
5 24–25
6 25–27
8 27–29
10 29–31
12 31–33
14 33–35
16 35–37
18 37–39
Boy Uniform Pant with Adjustable Waist
Comfortable uniform pants made from 100% polyester for durability and easy care. Designed with an adjustable waistband to ensure the right fit throughout the school year, these pants hold their shape, resist wrinkles, and are ideal for daily wear. Perfect for school uniforms and active students who need both comfort and mobility.
Size Waist (in)
5 22–23
6 23–24
8 24–25
10 25–26
12 26–27
14 27–28
16 28–29
Uniform Polo Shirt with Embroidery
A classic school uniform polo made from a comfortable 65% cotton, 35% polyester blend. The pique knit fabric gives it a clean look with a ribbed collar and sleeves for structure. Easy pull-on design and machine washable for everyday use. Available in a wide range of colors and regular youth sizes.
Size
Size Chest (in)
5 24–25
6 25–27
8 27–29
10 29–31
12 31–33
14 33–35
16 35–37
18 37–39
TLC Zip-Up Hoodie
A midweight youth zip-up hoodie made from a soft cotton-poly fleece blend. Features a jersey-lined hood, metal zipper, ribbed cuffs and waistband, and durable double-needle stitching. Comfortable, warm, and built for daily school wear. Standard youth fit with no drawcord for safety.
Size
Size Chest (in)
Small (6/8) 16
Medium (10/12) 18
Large (14/16) 20
X-Large (18/20) 22
Pants with Adjustable Waist
Durable 100% polyester uniform pants designed for everyday school wear. The adjustable waistband allows for a secure, comfortable fit that grows with the student. Wrinkle-resistant, easy to care for, and designed to maintain shape throughout the school year.
Size
Size Waist (in)
5 22–23
6 23–24
8 24–25
10 25–26
12 26–27
14 27–28
16 28–29
Uniform Polo Shirt with Embroidery
A classic school uniform polo made from a comfortable 65% cotton, 35% polyester blend. The pique knit fabric gives it a clean look with a ribbed collar and sleeves for structure. Easy pull-on design and machine washable for everyday use. Available in a wide range of colors and regular youth sizes.
Size
Size Chest (in)
5 24–25
6 25–27
8 27–29
10 29–31
12 31–33
14 33–35
16 35–37
18 37–39
Pants with Adjustable Waist
Durable 100% polyester uniform pants designed for everyday school wear. The adjustable waistband allows for a secure, comfortable fit that grows with the student. Wrinkle-resistant, easy to care for, and designed to maintain shape throughout the school year.
Size
Size Waist (in)
5 22–23
6 23–24
8 24–25
10 25–26
12 26–27
14 27–28
16 28–29
