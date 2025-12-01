TLC SHOP School Uniforms and PE Uniforms (copy)

TLC PE Long Sleeve + Short Sleeve + Jogger Adult

1 x Short Sleeve Shirt

1 x Long Sleeve Shirt

1 x Jogger





Tricot Track Jogger

A modern jogger built for comfort and movement. Made with smooth, durable tricot fabric, it offers a soft feel inside and a sleek look outside. Features include an elastic waistband with interior drawcord for an adjustable fit, side pockets for essentials, and tapered legs with ribbed cuffs for a streamlined style that works for school, practice, or everyday wear.





Size

Size Waist (in)

X-Small 26-28

Small 29-31

Medium 32-34

Large 35-37

X-Large 38-40









Long Sleeve Performance Tee

Lightweight, breathable, and built for being active. This long sleeve tee delivers moisture-wicking comfort to keep them dry and cool, plus UPF 50 sun protection for added coverage outdoors. The athletic cut and smooth finish make it versatile for training, sports, or casual wear.





Size





Size Chest (in)

X-Small 22-24

Small 25-27

Medium 28-30

Large 31-33

X-Large 34-36









Short Sleeve Performance Tee

An everyday athletic essential. This short sleeve tee combines moisture-wicking technology with built-in UPF 50 protection to block harmful sun rays. Its lightweight construction and easy-moving fit make it ideal for sports, school, or relaxed wear.





Size





Size Chest (in)

X-Small 22-24

Small 25-27

Medium 28-30

Large 31-33

X-Large 34-36





Please note that all sales are final. We do not accept returns, exchanges, or refunds.