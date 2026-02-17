TLCA Abilene Athletic Booster Club

Offered by

TLCA Abilene Athletic Booster Club

About the memberships

TLCA Abilene Athletic Banquet Sponsors

Platinum Eagle
$500

Valid until February 25, 2027

As a Platinum Eagle Sponsor, your business name and logo will be displayed on a table sign on one athlete table, included on the banquet programs and any event signage, and featured as a Main Sponsor on the slideshow played during the banquet. In addition, your logo will be recognized on all social media posts related to the Athletic Banquet, providing valuable visibility before, during, and after the event.

Blue Eagle
$250

Valid until February 25, 2027

As a Blue Eagle Sponsor, business name and logo will be included on the banquet programs and any event signage, and featured as a Banquet Sponsor on the slideshow played during the banquet. In addition, your logo will be recognized on all social media posts related to the Athletic Banquet, providing valuable visibility before, during, and after the event.

Silver Eagle
$100

Valid until February 25, 2027

As a Blue Eagle Sponsor, business name will be included on the banquet programs and any event signage, and featured as a Banquet Sponsor on the slideshow played during the banquet.

Add a donation for TLCA Abilene Athletic Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!