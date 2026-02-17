TLCA Abilene Athletic Banquet Sponsors

Offered by
Valid until February 25, 2027
As a Platinum Eagle Sponsor, your business name and logo will be displayed on a table sign on one athlete table, included on the banquet programs and any event signage, and featured as a Main Sponsor on the slideshow played during the banquet. In addition, your logo will be recognized on all social media posts related to the Athletic Banquet, providing valuable visibility before, during, and after the event.
As a Blue Eagle Sponsor, business name and logo will be included on the banquet programs and any event signage, and featured as a Banquet Sponsor on the slideshow played during the banquet. In addition, your logo will be recognized on all social media posts related to the Athletic Banquet, providing valuable visibility before, during, and after the event.
As a Blue Eagle Sponsor, business name will be included on the banquet programs and any event signage, and featured as a Banquet Sponsor on the slideshow played during the banquet.
